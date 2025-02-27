Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its ongoing drilling program, which have further expanded the Promontorio vein zone and confirmed consistent grade continuity at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. Intercepts include the significantly wide intercept of 36.65 m of 328 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") including 3.85 m of 1,022 g/t AgEq (AL24-117), 4.40 m of 241 g/t AgEq including 0.90 m of 385 g/t AgEq (AL24-115), and 4.95 m of 272 g/t AgEq including 0.90 m of 513 g/t AgEq (AL24-116) (Table 1).

"With our widest high-grade silver intercept to date, we believe significant additional mineralization remains to be discovered as we continue to drill along strike at the Promontorio Vein Zone," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO, "These results validate historic reports of substantial vein widths mined across a number of the 26 vein zones on the Alamos project and will be incorporated into our upcoming maiden resource estimate."

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, is one of the high-priority targets in which the Company will establish a maiden resource at the Alamos silver project.

Minaurum announced high-grade intercepts in several of the first nine holes of the campaign on September 19, 2024 and February 13, 2025. The high-grade intercepts include 0.70 m of 2,976 g/t AgEq (AL24-105), 5.60 m of 368 g/t AgEq and 2.55 m of 621 g/t AgEq (AL24-107), 8.45 m of 336 g/t AgEq (AL24-108), 3.00 m of 4,173 g/t (AL24-111), 6.35 m of 380 g/t AgEq (AL24-110), 5.75 m of 189 g/t AgEq (AL24-112), and 0.65 m of 333 g/t AgEq (AL24-113).

The four new holes further demonstrate the high-grade continuity of the prior drill holes. Hole AL24-114 tests the down-dip projection of the Tirito area of the Las Guijas vein on the same fence as holes AL20-069, AL24-110, and AL24-111. Hole AL24-114 cut 1 m of 315 g/t AgEq, including 0.20 m of 312 g/t AgEq, demonstrating vertical continuity of vein mineralization on this fence. AL24-117 lies on a fence 50 m SW of the fenced holes -114, -069, -110, and -111. AL24-117 opened up the mineralized zone and cut several wide intervals of high-grade mineralization including 6.40 m of 196 g/t AgEq, 36.65 m of 328 g/t AgEq (including 17.35 m of 381 g/t AgEq), and 6.30 m of 694 g/t AgEq.

Holes AL24-115 and -116 targeted the Veta Grande in a fence 100 m north of the fence including AL24-112 and -113 (see Minaurum news release dated February 13, 2025). AL24-115 and -116 confirmed the continuity of the Veta Grande, intersecting 7.20 m of 181 g/t AgEq and 4.95 m of 272 g/t AgEq, respectively.

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL24-114, -115, -116, and -117. Hole locations are shown in Figures 1. Cross section view in Figure 2. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on May 1, 2024, Kitco.com metal prices: Ag $26.90/oz, Au $2,303.00/oz, Cu $4.52/lb, Pb $1.09/lb, Zn $1.43/lb.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AgEq g/t Vein AL24-114

93.20 95.70 2.50 40 0.77 0.13 0.23 1.83 186 Las Guijas - Tirito including 93.20 94.20 1.00 79 1.57 0.19 0.23 2.27 315 97.00 100.00 3.00 40 0.07 0.06 0.43 2.00 130 including 97.00 98.25 1.25 60 0.12 0.10 0.74 3.07 202 166.60 166.80 0.20 201 0.12 0.72 0.19 0.60 312 177.15 178.05 0.90 14 0.62 0.11 0.15 0.23 90 AL24-115

80.30 85.40 5.10 17 0.52 0.08 0.08 0.14 77 Veta Grande -Dios Padre including 83.60 83.85 0.25 13.7 5.39 0.54 0.64 0.31 558 87.20 94.40 7.20 38 0.51 0.11 0.11 0.77 181 including 87.20 91.60 4.40 40 0.70 0.13 0.13 1.13 241 including 89.60 90.50 0.90 34 1.38 1.46 0.12 2.31 385 AL24-116 110.15 115.10 4.95 135 0.78 0.48 0.13 0.49 272 Veta Grande - Dios Padre including 111.60 112.50 0.90 90 3.19 1.01 0.29 1.13 513 117.60 119.50 1.90 86 0.40 0.55 0.15 0.80 209 AL24-117 95.00 101.40 6.40 108 0.14 0.10 0.66 1.47 196 Las Guijas - Tirito including 95.00 98.90 3.90 147 0.19 0.12 0.79 2.28 271 which includes 95.40 97.85 2.45 193 0.06 0.06 0.75 3.09 325 107.90 144.55 36.65 152 0.29 0.48 1.09 2.21 328 including 113.85 131.20 17.35 186 0.35 0.54 1.35 2.22 381 and 136.85 143.15 6.30 291 0.53 1.18 1.94 5.57 694 which includes 136.85 140.70 3.85 409 0.82 1.82 2.82 8.48 1,022





Figure 1. Promontorio Vein Zone, 2024 drill program, showing locations of drill intercepts. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/242486_f7281344e4f889f7_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Cross section 9700NE of Tirito area, Las Guijas vein, Promontorio zone, looking north-northeast, showing mineralized intercepts in holes AL24-114 and AL24-117. Holes AL19-025 and AL20-069 were reported on August 22, 2019 and February 29, 2021, respectively. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/242486_f7281344e4f889f7_004full.jpg





Figure 3. Drill core photo of AL24-117, mineralized interval 136.85 m to 140.70 m. This 3.85-m interval assayed 1,022 g/t AgEq or 409 g/t Ag, 0.82 g/t Au, 1.82% Cu, 2.82% Pb, 8.48% Zn; including the interval 139.05-140.70 m: 1.65 m of 1,247 g/t AgEq, or 569 g/t Ag, 1.35 g/t Au, 2.10% Cu, 3.42% Pb, 7.72% Zn. Host rock is skarn-altered limestone and quartz vein. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/242486_f7281344e4f889f7_005full.jpg

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"



Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

___________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Telephone: 1 778 330-0994

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples from the 2024 program are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ActLabs preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Zacatecas and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ActLabs. The pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ActLabs) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ActLabs is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

