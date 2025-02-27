Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Voices Recognizes Standout Voice Over Talent With 2025 Voicey Awards

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Voices, the world's leading voice solutions platform, just announced the winners of the 2025 Voicey Awards, Voices' annual awards program recognizing outstanding voice over talent across a variety of categories.

Voicey Award Winner Image

Voicey Award Winner Image
Image "Voicey Awards 2025" with logo

With human and ethically sourced AI voice actors on the platform, the Voicey awards recognize voice actors at the top of their game across a number of categories, such as animation, videogames, eLearning, and more.

"The Voicey Awards are our way of recognizing some of the best performing and hardest working voice talent we have on our platform," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "These voice actors have built a strong reputation with repeat clients, and some of them are rising stars getting well-deserved recognition. With awards winners spanning a wide range of languages and categories, the Voicey Awards also highlight the incredible diversity and depth of talent in the industry."

The awards are not restricted by location or language; many Voicey Awards winners, including several from this year, primarily perform in languages outside of English, reflecting the global reach of Voices' platform. The winners are determined through a variety of criteria including the number of times a voice actor was hired, the number of favorites received on demos, and other performance metrics.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Top 3 Awards

  • Best New Demo of the Year: Christopher Roshan

  • Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West

  • Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

  • Animation: Rachael West

  • Audiobooks: Geraldo Côrtes

  • Documentaries: Christian Faucher & Lou Lambert

  • eLearning: Angela Bayeh

  • Movie Trailers: Tim Simmons

  • Online Ad: Rachael West

  • Podcasting: Paul Brown

  • Radio: Jim Merkel

  • Telephone: LM Floyd

  • Television Ads: Rachael West

  • Video games: Steven Kelly

  • Video Narration: Rachael West

  • Voice Assistant: David Kaplan

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards.

About Voices

Voices is the #1 comprehensive voice solutions platform, featuring the best talent in the world offering unparalleled quality with options tailored to your needs. Elevate your brand effortlessly with access to new possibilities in the world of voice over with talent, convenience, and AI innovation - all in one place. Voices has worked with major clients including Shopify, Microsoft, The History Channel, The Discovery Channel, Hulu, Cisco, the biggest ad agencies and thousands more small businesses.

Media Contact: Patrice Aldave | PR Specialist | patrice.aldave@voices.com | 519-858-4224

Contact Information

Patrice Aldave
PR Specialist
patrice.aldave@voices.com
519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices



