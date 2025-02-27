Voices Recognizes Standout Voice Over Talent With 2025 Voicey Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Voices, the world's leading voice solutions platform, just announced the winners of the 2025 Voicey Awards, Voices' annual awards program recognizing outstanding voice over talent across a variety of categories.
With human and ethically sourced AI voice actors on the platform, the Voicey awards recognize voice actors at the top of their game across a number of categories, such as animation, videogames, eLearning, and more.
"The Voicey Awards are our way of recognizing some of the best performing and hardest working voice talent we have on our platform," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "These voice actors have built a strong reputation with repeat clients, and some of them are rising stars getting well-deserved recognition. With awards winners spanning a wide range of languages and categories, the Voicey Awards also highlight the incredible diversity and depth of talent in the industry."
The awards are not restricted by location or language; many Voicey Awards winners, including several from this year, primarily perform in languages outside of English, reflecting the global reach of Voices' platform. The winners are determined through a variety of criteria including the number of times a voice actor was hired, the number of favorites received on demos, and other performance metrics.
The full list of winners can be found below:
Top 3 Awards
Best New Demo of the Year: Christopher Roshan
Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West
Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan
Category Awards
Animation: Rachael West
Audiobooks: Geraldo Côrtes
Documentaries: Christian Faucher & Lou Lambert
eLearning: Angela Bayeh
Movie Trailers: Tim Simmons
Online Ad: Rachael West
Podcasting: Paul Brown
Radio: Jim Merkel
Telephone: LM Floyd
Television Ads: Rachael West
Video games: Steven Kelly
Video Narration: Rachael West
Voice Assistant: David Kaplan
The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards.
