The updated website features more purchasing flexibility and an easier way for businesses to source wholesale essential oils and other fragrance supplies.

The Perfumery, a bulk fragrance supplier specializing in the highest quality essential oils, custom blends, and clean fragrances, is excited to announce the launch of its newly optimized website. The site offers an improved experience for all users, including a streamlined purchasing process that makes it easier than ever for businesses to source the various scent products they need.

The Perfumery Launches New Website: A Better Experience for Shopping High-Quality Essential Oils

Key features of The Perfumery's new website include:

Flexible pack size pricing: Customers now have more control over the amount of bulk product they buy, with the ability to purchase more or less depending on individual needs and budget.

Improved transparency: Users can dig deeper into the details of each order with order history and invoice details available right on the site.

Added convenience: Tracking number access is now included for on-demand insight into order progress.

Simplified payments: Customers can view and pay off their balance from the site for seamless account management.

"We are thrilled to introduce these updates as part of our commitment to delivering a premium shopping experience for our customers," said Mark Stoppert, CEO at The Perfumery. "Our new website reflects our dedication to innovation and customer convenience, and we hope it will make for a smoother ordering process for our clients around the globe."

The new website is part of The Perfumery's wider mission toward innovation in fragrance supply - a mission that has shaped the company since its very beginning. Updates were made based on the needs and preferences of the modern customer, and are intended to provide a highly efficient ordering process from product search to delivery and beyond, plus an overall shopping experience that aligns with The Perfumery's customer-driven practices.

Increased flexibility, convenience, and transparency are just the beginning. Looking ahead, The Perfumery hopes to continue to simplify how businesses buy bulk fragrances, as well as how they manage and monitor these purchases. Directions on how to navigate new site features can be found on the FAQ page, where users can access direct links to view their order history, open invoices, and more.

Of course, some things haven't changed. Visitors to The Perfumery's website will find the same great selection of products as always, with all products triple lab tested between farm and shelf. This includes a complete analysis under Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs).

Interested readers are invited to visit ThePerfumery.com to create an account and discover a better way to shop for the industry's best wholesale fragrances.

About The Perfumery

The Perfumery is a wholesale fragrance distributor that supplies retail businesses with affordable bulk options on scents, terpenes, flavors, and other necessary fragrance supplies for candles, soaps, and other aromatherapeutic applications. Based out of New Albany, Indiana, The Perfumery leads the way in industry trust and integrity, with all products triple lab tested prior to shipment to ensure purity and consistency.

For more information, visit www.ThePerfumery.com .

