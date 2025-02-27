Instawork and Change Please Coffee Partner to Combat Homelessness

The partnership provides individuals experiencing homelessness with necessary skills and work opportunities to achieve financial stability and security.

Instawork , the leading flexible work platform connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announces a strategic partnership with Change Please Coffee , an award-winning social enterprise dedicated to combatting homelessness with profits from exceptional coffee. This collaboration is designed to give back to communities across the U.S. by providing people experiencing homelessness with the skills and opportunities needed to achieve long-term financial independence and work stability.

Through this partnership, Change Please will continue its impactful work of training individuals navigating homelessness to become skilled baristas. Once trained, they will create profiles on the Instawork app, significantly increasing their access to a variety of work opportunities. This initiative not only provides immediate job opportunities but also acts as an early intervention, helping people build stability and avoid the risks of chronic homelessness.

"Instawork is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and our partnership with Change Please is a testament to that commitment," said Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications at Instawork. "By leveraging our platform to connect trained individuals with flexible work opportunities, we are helping to create a sustainable pathway toward financial stability and a way to remain out of homelessness."

"Partnering with Instawork allows us to extend our impact and provide even greater opportunities for those we support," said Cemal Ezel, Co-founder and CEO of Change Please. "By helping Trainees create profiles on the Instawork app, we are opening doors to a wider array of work opportunities, empowering them to achieve the stability they need."

This partnership will initially focus on key markets in the United States including New York City, Denver, Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles, with plans to quickly expand to additional cities.

For more information about the partnership and how you can get involved, please visit: http://www.instawork.com/partnerships/change-please

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Change Please

Change Please was founded in 2015 to address the growing issue of homelessness in the UK, and its catastrophic and draining effects on individuals and on society. An award-winning social enterprise, Change Please sells great tasting coffee and uses 100% of profits to power barista training and hospitality focused career development. We provide an early intervention, helping people build stability and avoid the risks of chronic homelessness. Since its inception, Change Please has expanded its reach, operating multiple locations across the UK, Europe, and the U.S., and has garnered recognition for its award-winning coffee and impactful social initiatives. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

