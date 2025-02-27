GlobalStep to Host High-Powered Panel at GDC 2025: "The Future of Gaming: The Next 1,000 Days"

Panel to Explore Industry Disruption, AI's Role in Game Development, and Investment Trends

GlobalStep, powering the future of video games through end-to-end creative and technical solutions, is bringing together some of the game industry's top leaders for an exclusive panel discussion at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco. Titled "The Future of Gaming: The Next 1,000 Days," the panel will examine the forces shaping the games industry, including the impact of AI, evolving production models, and investment trends that will define studio success in the years ahead.

The session will be moderated by Tim Fields, GlobalStep board member and former CEO of Kabam, and features industry leaders: Jason Chapman (Managing Partner, Konvoy Ventures), Ryan Filsinger (CEO, Iron Fox Games), Leah Hoyer (CEO & Head of Creative, Level Headed Games), Jeff Pobst (CEO & Founder, Hidden Path Entertainment), and Luke Takeuchi (Executive Producer, Night Garden Studio).

Panel Details:

Title: The Future of Gaming: The Next 1,000 Days

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

Location: Room 3020, West Hall, Moscone Center

According to a recent industry report by Epyllion CEO and games industry expert Matthew Ball, the video games industry has shrunk by 13% in real terms since 2021, VC funding has dropped 8x from its peak, and major gaming stocks have underperformed the broader market by up to 140%. As competition intensifies and new players stagnate, studios must adapt to new technologies and business models to survive in this evolving landscape.

"The video games industry is at an inflection point, where economic pressures, technological disruption, and shifting player behaviors are redefining the rules of success," said Gagan Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of GlobalStep. "Matthew Ball's latest industry report suggests that gaming's decade-long growth surge is over. Studios can no longer rely on traditional playbooks, and they must rethink how they build, monetize, and scale games to remain viable in this new reality. We feel this is the right time to assemble some of the greatest and brightest minds in the games industry to talk about the best way to cope with these changes. This panel is not just a conversation-it's a step toward actionable strategies that will enable studios to thrive in the future."

The discussion will focus on three critical areas driving the future of gaming:

Positioning Studios for Long-Term Success: How game studios must evolve to remain competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

Harnessing AI in Game Development and Player Experience: Understanding AI's transformative potential in game production, live operations, and audience engagement.

Building Enduring Value in a Shifting Investment Landscape: What makes studios attractive to investors in today's environment, and how to drive long-term growth.

GDC attendees can also connect with GlobalStep's leadership team in its hospitality suite at The Marriott Marquis to explore tailored solutions that help studios optimize their game development, live operations, and overall business strategy in today's market.

To make the event even more exciting, panel attendees will have a chance to win exclusive prizes from GlobalStep's customers including Microsoft, Meta, Sony and Netflix, celebrating the spirit of innovation and excellence in the games industry. Prizes include:

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Sony PlayStation 5

Meta Quest 3

Netflix Subscriptions: Three one-year subscription gift cards

Schedule a meeting with GlobalStep during GDC at events@globalstep.com, or visit https://www.globalstep.com/FutureofGaming for more details.

About GlobalStep

GlobalStep is a leading provider of creative and technical solutions to the global video games industry, powering the future of games with a comprehensive delivery platform that spans the entire game development lifecycle. With over two decades of experience, our specialized practice-including Art, Game Design, Engineering, Games QA, Localization, Player Support, and Analytics-has empowered more than 350 game studios worldwide to create unforgettable experiences across all platforms. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operating globally, GlobalStep is dedicated to the success of our clients by delivering the expertise and innovation needed to bring visionary games to life. Learn more at https://www.globalstep.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

