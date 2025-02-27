Athena Gold Corp: Athena Gold Announces Participation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2025 Convention

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Athena Gold, together with Libra Lithium Corp., will be exhibiting at Booth No. 3144 at the Investors Exchange in the South Building. Athena Gold invites attendees to meet with members of its incoming management team, including Koby Kushner, Ben Kuzmich, and Andrew Jedemann.

If you would like to book a one-on-one meeting, please email kkushner@libralithium.com.

About PDAC

The annual award-winning Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention, held in Toronto, Canada, is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. The PDAC brings together 27,000 attendees from more than 135 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun. It has grown in size, stature, and influence since it began in 1932, and today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's flagship Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John C. Power

President, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

John C. Power, President

Phone: 707-291-6198

Email: johnpower@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", 'plans", "may", "should", 'potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.

SOURCE: Athena Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire