Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Acknowledges COFEPRIS Announcement, Marking a Major Turning Point in Mexico's Cannabis Industry

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company"), (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0) a trailblazer in the Mexican cannabis industry, welcomes the latest public announcement from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), which explicitly condemns the illegal marketing of unregulated CBD and cannabis-derived products in Mexico.

This unprecedented move marks a major turning point for the cannabis sector in Mexico, as COFEPRIS has made it clear that unauthorized brands will no longer be tolerated. The size and magnitude of this public announcement demonstrate a significant shift toward strict enforcement of cannabis regulations, reinforcing Xebra's status as the only company with fully authorized federal permits for legal cannabis commercialization in the country.

https://www.gob.mx/cms/uploads/attachment/file/978590/Aviso_de_Riesgo_cannabis_06022025.pdf

The COFEPRIS statement names several brands engaged in the unauthorized sale of CBD and hemp-based products, warning consumers of potential health risks and clarifying that these products lack any federal authorization. This crackdown is expected to continue, and Xebra anticipates further regulatory actions as COFEPRIS intensifies efforts to eliminate the gray market.

"This announcement is a game-changer for the cannabis industry in Mexico," said Rodrigo Gallardo, CEO of Xebra Brands. "It confirms that the path to a fully regulated market is here, and Xebra remains the only company to have successfully obtained legal federal authorizations. We expect COFEPRIS to continue strengthening enforcement, ensuring that only compliant companies operate in this space."

Recognizing the impact of this regulatory shift, Xebra has begun discussions with some of the affected brands to explore potential pathways for legal operation under Xebra's federal authorizations. By offering a compliant framework, Xebra aims to help legitimate businesses transition into Mexico's formal cannabis sector while ensuring consumer safety and regulatory integrity.

As the industry moves into this new era of enforcement and compliance, Xebra remains committed to leading the charge in building a fully legal, transparent, and sustainable cannabis market in Mexico.

