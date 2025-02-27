Eisenberg Eliash: TSG Group Makes Strategic Appointment: Pini Yungman is Appointed Group President and Deputy CEO

Yungman, Brigadier General (res.), with over 40 years of experience in command and staff positions in the Israeli Air Force, and at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, will lead strategic partnerships and advanced developments

Pini Yungman, Brigadier General (Res.), has been appointed President and Deputy CEO of the TSG Group, which offers advanced software and technology products intended for use in the IDF and other security agencies in Israel and around the world, as well as for the civilian sector. In his role, Yungman will lead strategic partnerships in the local and international market for the company's advanced air defense solutions, intelligence, and command and control systems, as well as in the planning and development of technologies to deal with future challenges and advanced threats.

Yungman is a prominent figure in Israel's defense sector, known for his central role in the development of the country's air defense and missile systems. During his illustrious 28-year career in the Israeli Air Force, he held various command and staff positions, contributing significantly to Israel's defense capabilities. After his military service, Yungman joined Rafael, where he served as Senior Vice President and established the Air Defense Systems Division. In this role, he was responsible for the design, development and supply of critical air defense and missile defense systems, including Iron Dome and David's Sling, "Spider" systems, air-to-air missiles and command and control systems. His tremendous contribution to the security of the State of Israel led to his selection as the torchbearer on Independence Day.

Yungman led international business and technological collaborations, including a collaboration with the American company Raytheon, and was responsible for ventures, mergers and acquisitions of companies, and transactions worth tens of billions of shekels.

Pini Yungman: "I am happy and proud to join the TSG Group, a leading company in its field whose groundbreaking products are an integral part of the defense system in the State of Israel, with proven operational technology and tremendous potential abroad. I believe that I can contribute a lot of my knowledge and experience to the group, create value, and bring positive results, to businesses, to new partnerships and to significant growth of the company."

TSG CEO, Eric Kilman: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pini Yungman as President of the company. The extensive knowledge and experience Pini brings with him and the in-depth familiarity with the Air Force, and advanced defense systems, industries and customers in Israel and abroad, will be a significant part of the group's future success, in developing advanced technologies, in leading strategic collaborations in Israel and abroad, in acquiring additional companies and more."

