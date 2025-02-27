Sparta Group: Sparta's Board of Directors Appoints a New CEO as the Company Initiates Other Strategic Changes to Enhance Financial and Corporate Strength

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is announcing that as of today, Mr. Shawn Leon is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sparta Capital Ltd., ("Sparta Group"), while former CEO, Mr. Peter Quattrociocchi will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors. The leadership transition is part of a plan to renew the Company's strategic objectives, as well as its position in the market.

Shawn Leon is currently President of Ethema Health Corporation. Ethema develops and operates first-class residential addiction treatment centers. Mr. Leon has 35 years' experience in managing public and private companies. His involvement in various industries, including mining, medical, and technology, as well as his knowledge of both the Canadian and U.S securities markets will be invaluable to Sparta, especially as it refines its corporate strategies.

The Company thanks Peter Quattrociocchi for his tenure as CEO. Mr. Quattrochocchi helped navigate the complexities of the multi-faceted Company with a high standard of professionalism. Sparta's Board of Directors will continue to be well served by Mr. Quattrochicchi in his role as Board Chairman.

Other updates

To support the enhancement of financial strength, Sparta has sold a small portion of its holdings in ERS International. It's a bold decision that will help further enhance the Company's financial base and support a new corporate strategy.

The Company is in the process of finalizing its financial reports, which will allow Sparta to resume trading shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Sparta is currently working on advancing technologies that enhance operational efficiency and drive further innovation, this includes nanotechnology. ERS has begun initial testing of the NeoSort nanotechnology, which is expected to be a game-changer in the recycling industry, especially as it relates to full circularity; a system that keeps materials in use, rather than letting then become waste.

"We are confident the changes we are making will create a good basis for sustainable growth and shareholder value," Stated Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta's business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

