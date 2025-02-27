Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

Randy Boomhour, President and CEO is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Mr. Boomhour will also be attending various investor meetings. "I am looking forward to presenting CEMATRIX at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference in Toronto. CEMATRIX solves geo-technical construction challenges for our customers using cellular concrete in a variety of applications. We are a growth company with positive adjusted EBITDA, a strong balance sheet, and operating both in Canada and the USA" said Mr. Boomhour.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. ("CCI"), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. ("MOS") and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company ("PIGCO'). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. CEMATRIX disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242362

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.