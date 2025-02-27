Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Abilene Christian University's (ACU) Sports Leadership & Learning Division is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Amateur Fall Baseball Federation (NAFBF) to develop The Complete Athlete Leadership Curriculum. This innovative program will provide 45,000 high school student-athletes with learning development training focused on leadership, communication and personal growth.

The Complete Athlete curriculum is designed to equip student-athletes with essential life skills that extend beyond the game. Through ACU's expertise in leadership education, the program will offer self-paced, interactive training modules covering self-awareness in leadership, active listening, conflict resolution and time management-all critical competencies for success both on and off the field.

"Partnering with ACU to create The Complete Athlete curriculum allows us to offer high school athletes a unique and powerful leadership training experience," said B. Colin Smith, President of NAFBF. "This program aligns perfectly with our vision to impact lives through leadership, character and excellence."

ACU's Sports Leadership & Learning Division continues to expand its reach in the sports industry, providing leadership training and academic programs tailored to athletes, coaches and sports professionals. This partnership with NAFBF further cements ACU's role in shaping the future of sports education.

"At ACU, we are committed to developing leaders who thrive both in competition and in their careers," said Dr. Stephen Johnson ('90), CEO of ACU Dallas. "Through The Complete Athlete curriculum, we are investing in young athletes, equipping them with the tools to lead with integrity and confidence so they can excel in sports and in life".

For more information about ACU's Sports Leadership & Learning offerings, visit acu.edu/sports-education.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities, and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

