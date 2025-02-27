Windermere, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Innovative Attraction Management (IAM) is excited to announce the promotion and hire of several outstanding team members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and growth. These team members reflect IAM's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization, ensuring delivery of unparalleled experiences and services to IAM's clients and partners.

"We are thrilled to recognize the hard work and achievements of these team members. Their new jobs and promotions are well-deserved, and we are confident that their leadership will continue to enhance the guest experience and drive our businesses forward throughout the attractions industry," said James Harhi, CEO of IAM.

Katie Wojdyla - Chief Marketing Officer for Innovative Attraction Management





Katie Wojdyla was recently promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer for IAM. In her current role she oversees marketing efforts for Diggerland USA in West Berlin, NJ and Water Safari Resort in Old Forge, NY which includes, Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso's Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water's Edge Inn. Katie started her career in the amusement industry growing up in her family business, who previously owned Water Safari Resort. She has worked in a variety of departments including food service, games, photo, HR, admissions, administration and camping, all of which have provided a backdrop for a lifetime of industry knowledge and experience. She returned to the company in 2004 after completing a B.S. in speech communication with minors in linguistics and French from Syracuse University. She led the company as Vice President and Director of Marketing with her sister, Kelly from 2012 - 2024.

Cathy Dunlap - Park President for Enchanted Forest Water Safari





Cathy Dunlap is the new Park President of Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, NY, overseeing all the Resort's properties: the Enchanted Forest Water Safari (water park), Calypso's Cove (FEC), the Water's Edge (hotel), and the Old Forge Camping Resort. Originally from Carthage, NY, Cathy holds a B.S. in Natural Resources with a major in Recreation Management from the University of Vermont.

Cathy began her career with an internship at Walt Disney World, later working at the Polynesian Resort and managing Guest Relations at Typhoon Lagoon. Over her 39-year tenure at Disney, she contributed to various resort openings and projects, including Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Kidani Village, Bay Lake Tower, Shanghai, and Aulani Village. She also managed volunteer teams for major events and played a key role in creating recreation for the NBA Bubble during COVID.

After retiring from Disney in 2024, Cathy returned to New York to lead Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

Josh Karu - Park President for Diggerland USA







Josh Karu was recently promoted to Park President at Diggerland USA theme and water park. He has worked at Diggerland since it opened in 2014 and has been involved in the company's growth, ride design, and daily oversite of the facilities operations and safety. Josh has been an active member of the amusement industry for over 25 years. He is a NAARSO Level III inspector and instructor, a Certified Pool & Spa Operator, and a certified lifeguard.

Shawn Kidd - Assistant General Manager for Diggerland USA





Shawn Kidd was recently hired as the Assistant General Manager for Diggerland USA. Shawn comes to us from Island H2O Water Park where he served as Director of Operations since the park's opening in 2019. Shawn's prior roles include Client Partner for StarGuard ELITE, Corporate Director of Logistics for Innovative Attraction Management, and Aquatics Director for Myrtle Waves Water Park. His background also includes Ellis & Associates Client Manager serving the Walt Disney Company and he worked directly for the Walt Disney World Resort for 15 years in a variety of management roles across waterparks and resort recreation. Shawn specializes in aquatic safety with Instructor Trainer & Auditor experience with StarGuard ELITE, Ellis & Associates, and American Red Cross. Shawn has been an officer of the World Waterpark Association's Government Relations Committee for 7 years and currently serves as Vice Chair. He has been a speaker, author & panelist for several trade organizations and was recently recognized with the Jill & Robbin White Lifetime Achievement Award via StarGuard ELITE.

David McLaughlin - Aquatics Manager for Evermore Resort, IAM Operation





David McLaughlin, Aquatics Manager, oversees the aquatics and lifeguard operations at Evermore Resort Orlando, managing an 8-acre crystal lagoon, 13 acres of beachfront, and multiple aquatic facilities. Prior to joining IAM, he spent over 10 years in leadership roles with Loews Hotels, Universal Orlando, and Walt Disney World serving as an Advance Rescue Patrol Coordinator.

Talea Meneses - Aquatics Manager for Resorts World Las Vegas, IAM Operation







Talea Meneses, Aquatics Manager, is responsible for the aquatics and lifeguard operations at Resort World Las Vegas. Talea has been instrumental in the company's success and growth with over 7 years of experience in aquatics, operations, programming, training, marketing, and staffing.

Talea's journey in aquatics began in high school when she started working as a lifeguard. Her passion for the field and dedication to helping others have driven her to seize every opportunity for growth within the aquatics community. She has worked at some of the most prestigious properties in the Las Vegas valley, gaining valuable experience along the way.

After graduating from high school, Talea pursued her passion for health and safety by attending college. She obtained certifications as an American Red Cross and StarGuard Elite instructor for lifeguarding and earned her Advanced Paramedic License from the EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada. Her commitment to excellence and community involvement continues to drive her professional growth and contributions to Resort World Las Vegas.

Christina (Tina) Ray - General Manager for Villatel Aqua Bay Water Park, IAM Operation







Tina has worked in many fields due to her husband's 22-year military career. She has been a restaurant manager, worked in a daycare and has owned her own daycare to name a few. In 2019 Tina started her management career in water parks at Splish Splash Water Park in Long Island, NY. She started as a Food and Beverage Manager and was promoted to Director of In-Park Revenue in 2024. Tina is excited to join IAM as General Manager of Villatel's Aqua Bay Water Park.

Natalia Seliga - Operations Manager for Villatel Aqua Bay Water Park, IAM Operation





Natalia oversees the aquatics and recreation operations at Villatel Resort. She has been working in recreation for 7 years, starting off as a lifeguard at her city pool. After moving to Orlando, she took on a leadership role at Walt Disney World as a Lifeguard and Advanced Rescue Patrol Coordinator before transitioning over to the Evermore Resort as a Lifeguard Supervisor. She is excited to be joining the IAM management team and looking forward to working with everyone at Villatel.

Bethany Devries - Aquatics Manager for Gaylord Pacific Resort, IAM Operation





Bethany has been in the aquatic industry since 2014, starting as a frontline lifeguard. After graduating from Cal State University San Marcos with a bachelor's in mathematics, Bethany chose to stay in the lifeguard role and has slowly worked through the ranks. With experience working in large organizations such as Merlin Entertainments, Bethany has developed her skills in leadership and operations.

About Innovative Attraction Management

Innovative Attraction Management (IAM) is a diversified hospitality company seeking to create fun and safe experiences for families of all ages. IAM's global platform focuses on theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, hotels and resorts, cruise ships, campgrounds, RV parks, and similar assets. As a renowned leader in the entertainment and leisure industry, IAM provides a full spectrum of services including development, operations, and marketing for attractions around the world. IAM specializes in creating customized solutions that drive long-term growth, customer satisfaction, and operational success for both established brands and new ventures. IAM aims to transform the way attractions operate by leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights. Their vision is to help attractions make faster decisions, achieve greater margins, and provide the best guest experiences while ensuring business success. They focus on innovation, client-centric approaches, and continuous improvement to stay ahead in the industry.

Contact:

Katie Wojdyla

407-347-2431

