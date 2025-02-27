Their combined network of global commerce channels empowers businesses to seamlessly scale product content across international markets

Syndigo and Productsup, two global leaders in PXM, today announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance global product experience management. By leveraging both companies' extensive connectivity across international markets, combined with Syndigo's AI-native platform, the collaboration enables brands and retailers to distribute enriched product content across global advertising channels such as Google, Meta, TikTok, shopping platforms, and marketplaces, ultimately creating new revenue streams and accelerating growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227123208/en/

Syndigo CEO Simon Angove, Productsup CIO Marcel Hollerbach, and Syndigo Managing Director for Europe Karim Iskandar at Syndigo's 2025 Partner Kickoff event in Rome on February 13. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This partnership is a major step forward in enabling brands and retailers to scale efficiently across global markets," said Tarun Chandrasekhar, Syndigo President and Chief Product Officer. "By combining Syndigo's AI-native platform with Productsup's extensive commerce network, we're eliminating friction in product content distribution-helping businesses accelerate time-to-market and drive growth seamlessly."

"With this collaboration, our joint customers can now manage the entire commerce funnel more effectively-leveraging high-quality product data to improve ad performance, enhance product detail pages, and increase conversions across multiple channels," he added.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expanded Reach in EMEA: Syndigo customers can now seamlessly access Productsup's extensive global commerce network, enabling product content syndication across major platforms, such as Google Manufacturer Center, bol.com, and Kaufland Marketplace throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Expanded Reach in North America: Productsup customers gain access to Syndigo's industry-leading syndication network in North America, connecting them to over 1,000 major retailers, including eight of the top 10 global retailers. Future Growth in APAC: Both companies plan to extend their combined reach to the Asia-Pacific region and collaborate on advanced integrations and innovations for future rollout.

A Unified Approach to PXM Excellence

The new alliance allows these two industry leaders to equip B2C and B2B businesses to navigate the complexities of industry standards, country-specific regulations, and channel-specific requirements-ensuring faster time-to-market and optimized campaign performance.

"At the end of the day, all we want is to make our customers' lives easier and help their brands be more successful," said Productsup Chief Innovation Officer Marcel Hollerbach. "This partnership opens up new opportunities for brands and retailers to reach millions of potential buyers without straining their operations. They unlock new growth opportunities, while maintaining complete control over their product content."

Learn more about how Syndigo and Productsup empower brands and retailers to compete in the rapidly evolving global marketplace.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the global leader for PXM, MDM, and PIM, providing AI-native data management product experiences for brands, retailers, and their customers. With the most extensive integrated network of content distribution available, Syndigo is the single solution for the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to establish a "single source of data truth" within the organization or distribute it to an external network for more efficient commerce, Syndigo is the partner to make it happen.

Syndigo serves over 12,000 global enterprises in key sectors such as grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. For further details, please visit syndigo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable feed management and syndication platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI.

www.productsup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227123208/en/

Contacts:

syndigo@walkersands.com