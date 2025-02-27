The world's wealthiest investors are becoming more mobile as they plan for additional residences around the world and seek out global opportunities for their assets and businesses.

HSBC's Global Wealth Hubs: Drivers of Diversification 2025 report shows how wealthy business owners share a global mindset where national and regional borders are viewed as opportunities rather than obstacles.

The report is based on a survey of high net worth (HNW) and ultra high net worth (UHNW) entrepreneurs about their attitudes towards their wealth and businesses in international markets. It focuses on five key global wealth hubs each with unique attributes that complement each other:

US: The US remains a magnet for the world's wealthy and business owners, ranking equal first in the survey of 23 cited markets for HNW entrepreneurs considering it as a location to establish part or all of their business.

The US remains a magnet for the world's wealthy and business owners, ranking equal first in the survey of 23 cited markets for HNW entrepreneurs considering it as a location to establish part or all of their business. Hong Kong: Hong Kong ranks top for business owners with multi-residency. It also forms part of the biggest wealth corridor in our research, with 49% of Hong Kong entrepreneurs having an additional residency in mainland China.

Hong Kong ranks top for business owners with multi-residency. It also forms part of the biggest wealth corridor in our research, with 49% of Hong Kong entrepreneurs having an additional residency in mainland China. Singapore: Singapore has thrived as an international wealth hub in recent decades, particularly with the region's entrepreneurs. The Singapore-India wealth corridor is the third largest in our research.

Singapore has thrived as an international wealth hub in recent decades, particularly with the region's entrepreneurs. The Singapore-India wealth corridor is the third largest in our research. Switzerland: Switzerland retains its broad appeal across all ages and levels of wealth. It ranks first for entrepreneurs seeking to move their personal wealth to a new location over the next 12 months.

Switzerland retains its broad appeal across all ages and levels of wealth. It ranks first for entrepreneurs seeking to move their personal wealth to a new location over the next 12 months. UK: The UK is home to the largest percentage of multi-resident entrepreneurs surveyed in Western markets and is the most popular location for the oldest and the wealthiest surveyed entrepreneurs considering taking up residency.

Racquel Oden,U.S. HeadofInternational Wealth, Premier, and Global Private Banking, said: "The innovators and entrepreneurs driving the U.S. economy make it an incredibly attractive proposition to everyone else, which explains why we're seeing a widening of wealth corridors to include investors from all across the world."

About Global Wealth Hubs: Drivers of Diversification 2025

The findings are based on extensive research conducted by Ipsos UK on behalf of HSBC among 1,798 high net worth business owners with at least US$2m of investable assets. A third (583) were ultra high net worth with a net worth of more than US$100m. The research was conducted online in mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK and US. See the report for the full methodology.

About HSBC Global Private Banking

HSBC Global Private Banking helps clients manage, grow and preserve their wealth for generations to come. Its network of global experts helps clients access investment opportunities around the world, plan for the future with wealth and succession planning, manage their portfolio with tailored solutions, and find the right support for their philanthropy. www.privatebanking.hsbc.com

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 58 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,017bn at 31 December 2024, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227160892/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Matt Kozar

Vice President of External Communications, US

matt.kozar@us.hsbc.com