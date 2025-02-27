Andersen Global extends its African footprint with collaborating firm ADS Valuation Services PLC, enhancing its valuation capabilities and solidifying its platform in Ethiopia.

Headquartered in Addis Ababa, ADS Valuation Services PLC provides valuation and advisory services to businesses and investors. The firm offers a comprehensive range of valuation services, including fixed and movable assets, intangible assets, and business valuations.

"Our team is committed to serving businesses and investors by delivering tailored solutions and leveraging our industry expertise," said General Manager Adnan Esmael. "Ethiopia's rapidly evolving business landscape, highlighted by the recent launch of the country's first securities exchange and various policy changes attracting foreign investment, presents unique opportunities for growth. Through our collaboration with Andersen Global, we reinforce our commitment to client service and remain well-positioned to help clients navigate the dynamic market conditions both locally and globally."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "There is a clear and growing demand for valuation services in Ethiopia, including securities and business valuations. The ADS team has a strong relationship with our existing tax team in the country, and their deep expertise enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of clients while building on our continued growth in the valuation sector and reinforcing our role as a leading organization across the African continent."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

