HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Feb 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025, themed "Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability," came to a successful close yesterday at the Mai House Saigon Hotel. The event marked a significant milestone in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, attracting over 200 experts, practitioners, NGO representatives, and media partners.
Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International in collaboration with the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year's summit assembled industry leaders, policymakers, and subject matter experts to explore innovative ESG strategies and solutions to creating value for organisations and the community at large. The event showcased insightful discussions, on pressing issues including climate action, transition finance, carbon emissions, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement.
Industry Leaders Convene to Drive Sustainability and ESG Innovation
The summit brought together top industry leaders and experts to explore solutions for achieving net-zero goals and advancing ESG initiatives. Mr. Mai Lam Dong, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Vietnam & Cambodia, emphasized the urgent need for carbon reduction technologies to achieve a sustainable future. He highlighted the role of smart grids, AI-driven energy management, and automation in enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions. By integrating renewables, microgrids, and electrification, businesses can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. With Vietnam's net-zero commitments, he called for stronger collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology providers to scale these solutions for lasting environmental and economic impact.
Building on this, Huang Yi Chun, Regional Leader for Climate Action & Sustainability at Gensler, shared how digital design is reshaping the built environment. He discussed AI-driven simulations and parametric design, suggesting ideas for businesses to integrate sustainability into urban planning and architecture to meet evolving regulatory demands.
Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, a leading economist and government advisor moderated a panel consisting of leaders from Bridgestone Asia Pacific, PT Hengjaya Mineralindo, and PT TBS Energi Utama where they shared insights on embedding ESG into workforce development, responsible resource management, and financing sustainable growth.
Highlighting technology's role in ESG transparency, Susanna Hasenoehrl, Head of Sustainability at SAP Asia, demonstrated how AI, big data, and blockchain are transforming sustainability reporting and corporate accountability in enabling faster and more accurate results.
In another panel where strategic partnerships in sustainability were explored, Dr. Doseba Sinay of World Vision highlighted the transformative power of collaboration in addressing social and environmental challenges, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to create lasting impact. He shared how World Vision's initiatives ranging from reforestation and clean water access to livelihood programs have been strengthened through corporate and government partnerships. Speakers from HEINEKEN Vietnam, Sarawak Energy Berhad, and Evermos echoed this sentiment, discussing how businesses can integrate ESG principles into their operations through sustainable supply chains, circular economy models, and community-driven projects. The discussion reinforced that cross-sector collaboration is not just beneficial but essential for scaling meaningful and measurable sustainability outcomes.
The summit concluded with an inspiring keynote by Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, urging businesses to remain committed to CSR and ESG as key drivers of long-term value. The event culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions, with Guest of Honour Mr Vu Minh Ly, Vice Director of Resource and Environment Communication Centre, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Dr Tran Quy, President of Vietnam Institute of Digital Economy Development.
The Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 concluded with a renewed commitment from industry leaders to scaling ESG initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices that drive both environmental impact and business value. Delegates engaged in insightful discussions on integrating sustainability into corporate strategies, leveraging technology for ESG transparency, and forging partnerships to create long-term economic and social benefits. The summit provided actionable strategies for businesses to align profitability with purpose, ensuring that sustainability remains at the core of corporate decision-making.
On the second day, delegates explored the Mekong Delta, gaining firsthand insights into the intersection of sustainable tourism, local economic empowerment, and environmental preservation. The tour included a scenic cruise along the Mekong River, visits to traditional riverside villages and coconut processing workshops, and a sampan ride through the region's lush waterways. Delegates also experienced the cultural heritage of the Delta through local folk music, seasonal delicacies, and an authentic riverside meal, reinforcing the importance of preserving both ecological and cultural landscapes in sustainability efforts.
Results for Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025
Award Categories for 2025:
Best Environmental Excellence Award
Best Community Programme Award
Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award
Empowerment of Women Award
Best Workplace Practices
CSR & ESG Leadership Award
Best CEO
Best CFO
Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team
Additionally, awards were given to companies excelling in their respective regions, including awards for Best in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.
Best CEO
Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping
Best CFO
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping
Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Award
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Gold: PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS)
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping
Best Environmental Excellence Award
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Bronze: Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited
Silver: PT Pertamina EP Bunyu Field
Gold:
PT. Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Sepinggan
Bank Rakyat
Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Sangasanga Field
USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization
Silver: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada
Gold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Juanda
Platinum: PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Bronze: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Surabaya
Silver:
PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam
Pertamina International Shipping
Gold:
Pertamina EP Zona 7
PT Chandra Asri Pacific
Thai Union Group
PTTEP Indonesia
Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific
Best Community Programme Award
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Bronze: PT Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga
Silver:
Evermos
Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited
NagaWorld Limited
Hengjaya Mineralindo
Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
Gold:
PT Pertamina EP Asset 4 Sukowati Field
PT Badak NGL
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga FT Maos
Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Rewulu
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang
Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tuban
USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization
Bronze:
Amazon Web Services
PT Suprabari Mapanindo Mineral
Silver:
PT Asmin Bara Bronang
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Sanggaran
Gold:
Samsung Vietnam
Akzo Nobel Vietnam
PT Kalimantan Prima Persada
Platinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tanjung Gerem
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Bronze:
Pertamina EP Papua Field
PT Pamapersada Nusantara
PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok Field
PT Pertamina EP Sukowati Field
PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Ulubelu
Silver:
Bumi Resouces
Pertamina EP Zona 7
PT Chandra Asri Pacific
JOB Pertamina-Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi
Pertamina International Shipping
Gold:
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Banjarmasin
Sarawak Energy Berhad
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tarakan
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Supadio
Central Retail
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak
PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal BIL
Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System
Excellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education Award
USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization
Silver: Amazon Web Services
Gold: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada
Platinum: Samsung Vietnam
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Gold: Pertamina International Shipping
Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad
Empowerment Of Women Award
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization
Gold: Pertamina International Shipping
Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Bronze: Bumi Resouces
Silver: Pertamina EP Zona 7
Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam
Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad
Best Workplace Practises
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System
Product Excellence Award
Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization
Platinum: CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company
USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Pertamina International Shipping
CSR & ESG Leadership Award
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Silver: Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation
Gold:
CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock Company
Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization
Platinum: Samsung Vietnam
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Silver: PT Chandra Asri Pacific
Gold: Home Credit Vietnam Financial Company Limited
Platinum: Advanta Enterprises Limited (AEL)
Best Country Excellence - Best in Cambodia
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: NagaWorld Limited
Best Country Excellence - Best in Thailand
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Thai Union Group
Best Country Excellence - Best In Indonesia
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Gold: PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya
Platinum: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Lahendong
USD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market Capitalization
Platinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Gold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju
Platinum: PT Kalimantan Prima Persada
Best Country Excellence - Best in Vietnam
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Vinmec Healthcare System
Best Country Excellence - Best in Malaysia
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Platinum: Tata Consultancy Services
USD 1 Billion And Above in Market Capitalization
Platinum: Sarawak Energy Berhad
Best Country Excellence - Best in India
Up to USD 500 Million Market Capitalization
Platinum: Bridgestone Asia Pacific
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eric Khoo (Mr.)
Head of Global Events and Partnerships
The Pinnacle Group International
Email: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global
Tel: +65 8383 2480
