



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Feb 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025, themed "Scaling Impact and Redefining Value in Sustainability," came to a successful close yesterday at the Mai House Saigon Hotel. The event marked a significant milestone in the field of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, attracting over 200 experts, practitioners, NGO representatives, and media partners.Hosted by The Pinnacle Group International in collaboration with the Sustainable Technology Centre, this year's summit assembled industry leaders, policymakers, and subject matter experts to explore innovative ESG strategies and solutions to creating value for organisations and the community at large. The event showcased insightful discussions, on pressing issues including climate action, transition finance, carbon emissions, diversity and inclusion, ethical governance, and community engagement.Industry Leaders Convene to Drive Sustainability and ESG InnovationThe summit brought together top industry leaders and experts to explore solutions for achieving net-zero goals and advancing ESG initiatives. Mr. Mai Lam Dong, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Vietnam & Cambodia, emphasized the urgent need for carbon reduction technologies to achieve a sustainable future. He highlighted the role of smart grids, AI-driven energy management, and automation in enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions. By integrating renewables, microgrids, and electrification, businesses can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. With Vietnam's net-zero commitments, he called for stronger collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology providers to scale these solutions for lasting environmental and economic impact.Building on this, Huang Yi Chun, Regional Leader for Climate Action & Sustainability at Gensler, shared how digital design is reshaping the built environment. He discussed AI-driven simulations and parametric design, suggesting ideas for businesses to integrate sustainability into urban planning and architecture to meet evolving regulatory demands.Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, a leading economist and government advisor moderated a panel consisting of leaders from Bridgestone Asia Pacific, PT Hengjaya Mineralindo, and PT TBS Energi Utama where they shared insights on embedding ESG into workforce development, responsible resource management, and financing sustainable growth.Highlighting technology's role in ESG transparency, Susanna Hasenoehrl, Head of Sustainability at SAP Asia, demonstrated how AI, big data, and blockchain are transforming sustainability reporting and corporate accountability in enabling faster and more accurate results.In another panel where strategic partnerships in sustainability were explored, Dr. Doseba Sinay of World Vision highlighted the transformative power of collaboration in addressing social and environmental challenges, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder engagement to create lasting impact. He shared how World Vision's initiatives ranging from reforestation and clean water access to livelihood programs have been strengthened through corporate and government partnerships. Speakers from HEINEKEN Vietnam, Sarawak Energy Berhad, and Evermos echoed this sentiment, discussing how businesses can integrate ESG principles into their operations through sustainable supply chains, circular economy models, and community-driven projects. The discussion reinforced that cross-sector collaboration is not just beneficial but essential for scaling meaningful and measurable sustainability outcomes.The summit concluded with an inspiring keynote by Prof. Dr. Richard David Hames, urging businesses to remain committed to CSR and ESG as key drivers of long-term value. The event culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions, with Guest of Honour Mr Vu Minh Ly, Vice Director of Resource and Environment Communication Centre, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Dr Tran Quy, President of Vietnam Institute of Digital Economy Development.The Global CSR & ESG Summit 2025 concluded with a renewed commitment from industry leaders to scaling ESG initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices that drive both environmental impact and business value. Delegates engaged in insightful discussions on integrating sustainability into corporate strategies, leveraging technology for ESG transparency, and forging partnerships to create long-term economic and social benefits. The summit provided actionable strategies for businesses to align profitability with purpose, ensuring that sustainability remains at the core of corporate decision-making.On the second day, delegates explored the Mekong Delta, gaining firsthand insights into the intersection of sustainable tourism, local economic empowerment, and environmental preservation. The tour included a scenic cruise along the Mekong River, visits to traditional riverside villages and coconut processing workshops, and a sampan ride through the region's lush waterways. Delegates also experienced the cultural heritage of the Delta through local folk music, seasonal delicacies, and an authentic riverside meal, reinforcing the importance of preserving both ecological and cultural landscapes in sustainability efforts.Results for Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025Award Categories for 2025:Best Environmental Excellence AwardBest Community Programme AwardExcellence in Provision of Literacy & Education AwardEmpowerment of Women AwardBest Workplace PracticesCSR & ESG Leadership AwardBest CEOBest CFOBest Corporate Communications & Investors Relations TeamAdditionally, awards were given to companies excelling in their respective regions, including awards for Best in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.Best CEOUp to USD 500 Million in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 1 Billion and above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Pertamina International ShippingBest CFOUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Pertamina International ShippingBest Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team AwardUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationGold: PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS)Platinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 1 Billion and above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Pertamina International ShippingBest Environmental Excellence AwardUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationBronze: Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments LimitedSilver: PT Pertamina EP Bunyu FieldGold:PT. Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT SepingganBank RakyatPlatinum: PT Pertamina EP Sangasanga FieldUSD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationSilver: PT Kalimantan Prima PersadaGold: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT JuandaPlatinum: PT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok FieldUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationBronze: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal SurabayaSilver:PT Pertamina Hulu MahakamPertamina International ShippingGold:Pertamina EP Zona 7PT Chandra Asri PacificThai Union GroupPTTEP IndonesiaPlatinum: Bridgestone Asia PacificBest Community Programme AwardUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationBronze: PT Pertamina Hulu Sanga SangaSilver:EvermosHirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments LimitedNagaWorld LimitedHengjaya MineralindoThanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyGold:PT Pertamina EP Asset 4 Sukowati FieldPT Badak NGLPT Pertamina Patra Niaga FT MaosPertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal RewuluPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal SemarangPlatinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal TubanUSD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationBronze:Amazon Web ServicesPT Suprabari Mapanindo MineralSilver:PT Asmin Bara BronangPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal SanggaranGold:Samsung VietnamAkzo Nobel VietnamPT Kalimantan Prima PersadaPlatinum: PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tanjung GeremUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationBronze:Pertamina EP Papua FieldPT Pamapersada NusantaraPT Pertamina EP Donggi Matindok FieldPT Pertamina EP Sukowati FieldPT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area UlubeluSilver:Bumi ResoucesPertamina EP Zona 7PT Chandra Asri PacificJOB Pertamina-Medco E&P Tomori SulawesiPertamina International ShippingGold:PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal BanjarmasinSarawak Energy BerhadPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal TarakanPT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT SupadioCentral RetailPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal PontianakPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal BILPlatinum: Vinmec Healthcare SystemExcellence In Provisional Of Literacy & Education AwardUSD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationSilver: Amazon Web ServicesGold: PT Kalimantan Prima PersadaPlatinum: Samsung VietnamUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationGold: Pertamina International ShippingPlatinum: Sarawak Energy BerhadEmpowerment Of Women AwardUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market CapitalizationGold: Pertamina International ShippingPlatinum: PT Kalimantan Prima PersadaUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationBronze: Bumi ResoucesSilver: Pertamina EP Zona 7Gold: PT Pertamina Hulu MahakamPlatinum: Sarawak Energy BerhadBest Workplace PractisesUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Vinmec Healthcare SystemProduct Excellence AwardUp to USD 500 Million in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock CompanyUSD 1 Billion and above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Pertamina International ShippingCSR & ESG Leadership AwardUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationSilver: Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable TransformationGold:CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Join Stock CompanyHirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments LimitedPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Samsung VietnamUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationSilver: PT Chandra Asri PacificGold: Home Credit Vietnam Financial Company LimitedPlatinum: Advanta Enterprises Limited (AEL)Best Country Excellence - Best in CambodiaUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: NagaWorld LimitedBest Country Excellence - Best in ThailandUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thai Union GroupBest Country Excellence - Best In IndonesiaUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationGold: PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP SuralayaPlatinum: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area LahendongUSD 500 Million To USD 1 Billion Market CapitalizationPlatinum: PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West MaduraUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationGold: PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III PlajuPlatinum: PT Kalimantan Prima PersadaBest Country Excellence - Best in VietnamUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Thanh Thanh Cong Bien Hoa Joint Stock CompanyUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Vinmec Healthcare SystemBest Country Excellence - Best in MalaysiaUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Tata Consultancy ServicesUSD 1 Billion And Above in Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Sarawak Energy BerhadBest Country Excellence - Best in IndiaUp to USD 500 Million Market CapitalizationPlatinum: Bridgestone Asia PacificFor media inquiries, please contact:Eric Khoo (Mr.)Head of Global Events and PartnershipsThe Pinnacle Group InternationalEmail: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.globalTel: +65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . 