Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 15:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting being held March 12 - 14, 2025 in San Diego, CA and virtually.?

Details for the presentation are as follows:??

Abstract Number:??123
Title: DNase I Intervention Enhances CAR-T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors by Targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps in Metastatic Melanoma
Presenter:??Alexey Stepanov, PhD, Institute Investigator at The Scripps Research Institute
Date & Time:??Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 5:10 p.m. - 6:45p.m. PT

For more information, please visit the conference website here.?

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in the progression of many human cancers. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at?www.xeneticbio.com?and connect on?X,?LinkedIn, and?Facebook.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



