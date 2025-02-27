Clene Inc. Rob Etherington, CEO, and Morgan Brown, CFO, to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Rob Etherington, CEO, and Morgan Brown, CFO, of Clene Inc., will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th.

About Clene Inc.

Clene Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Presentation Time:1:00 PM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52092

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

