27.02.2025
The driving forces that will define healthcare for investors in 2025

Bellevue Asset Management AG 
2025-02-27 
Market commentary of February 27, 2025 
The driving forces that will define healthcare for investors in 2025 
A wave of high-value acquisitions and groundbreaking medical advancements is setting the stage for a pivotal year in 
healthcare. With USD 250 bn in branded sales at risk, biopharma giants are racing to secure new assets, while medtech 
players actively pursue fast-growing market players. At the same time, game-changing obesity drugs, robotic surgery, 
and non-opioid pain treatments are hitting the market, creating fresh momentum. With capital flowing and science 
advancing, 2025 is poised to be a landmark year for investors. 
Mergers and acquisitions are poised to become a defining force in the healthcare sector in 2025. With strong demand, 
ample capital availability, a stabilizing interest rate environment, and regulatory tailwinds, conditions are ripe for 
a surge in deal-making. M&A activity acts as a money-multiplier effect within the sector, unlocking capital from the 
balance sheets of large companies and channeling it into smaller innovators. The year has already started on a strong 
note, with Johnson & Johnson's proposed USD 15 bn acquisition of Intra-Cellular in January, reinforcing the momentum 
for biotech deal-making in 2025. 
M&A set to reshape the biopharma industry amid USD 1.3 tn capital surge 
Within biopharma, approximately USD 250 bn* in branded sales are at risk over the next five years. These lost sales 
need to be replaced, with all major players identifying M&A as tool to meet this demand. Indeed, one-third** of the 
top-25 biopharma annual sales in 2023 were derived from prior M&A, underscoring the sector's reliance on deal-making. 
Bringing in new programs and leveraging established sales and marketing platforms, can drive value in large biopharma. 
With approximately USD 1.3 tn in potential capital available for M&A, companies have ample resources to execute 
acquisitions, supported by strong balance sheets and the ability to raise debt**. Global interest rates have declined 
and are now stabilizing, providing a better environment for pricing innovation. Finally, we see a supportive regulatory 
environment under a new Trump administration Federal Trade Commission (FTC). We see M&A activity as important for 
driving biotech valuations. 
Strong M&A momentum also in medtech 
In medtech space, there were 48 M&A deals totaling USD 21 bn in 2024. The largest of these were the purchase of 
Shockwave by Johnson & Johnson (USD 12 bn), the sale of Edwards Lifescience's Critical Care business to Beckton 
Dickinson (USD 4.2 bn) and the acquisition of Axonics by Boston Scientific (USD 3.3 bn). Shockwave and Axonics are 
typical examples of large cap medtech companies acquiring innovative, faster-growing companies to accelerate sales 
growth and leverage their sales force. 
We see the potential for an increase in M&A in the medtech sector in 2025 supported by a more favorable regulatory 
environment and normalized end-market growth rates. The most active strategic buyers in 2024 were Boston Scientific and 
Edwards Lifesciences, each with four acquisitions, while Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet and Stryker completed two 
deals each. 
The momentum has continued into 2025 with Stryker acquiring Inari Medical (USD 4.6 bn), Zimmer Biomet buying Paragon 28 
(USD 1.2 bn) and Boston Scientific acquiring Bolt Medical (USD 600 mn). All of these companies are likely to remain 
active throughout the year. In addition, we see Abbott and Medtronic potentially making some acquisitions. There was a 
trend towards more takeovers of listed companies in 2024 and we expect this trend to continue going forward. 
[Source: Nephron Research] 
Innovations shaping 2025: Oral obesity drugs, non-opioid pain therapy, and next generation of robotic surgery 
We expect oral pill obesity drugs to be a key focus in 2025. Key late-stage clinical trial data from Eli Lilly with 
orforglipron is expected in Q2 2025, along with US filing for approval of Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide (oral version 
of Wegovy). Following behind, Pfizer could enter late-stage trials with oral danuglipron. While these oral treatments 
may result in lower weight loss compared to injectables, they offer a potentially more convenient mode of delivery, 
which we see as crucial for long-term maintenance therapy. 
Beyond obesity, we will be closely monitoring the launch trajectory of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' newly approved pain 
drug, Journavx. This is a new novel mechanism of action in moderate-to-severe acute pain management, which we see as 
particularly important given the addictive qualities of the current stand-of-care opioids. 
In medtech, the approval and subsequent launch of relevant new products will continue to support sales growth, driven 
by a sustained, above-average volume of surgical procedures compared to the pre-pandemic period, fueled by an aging 
population with improved access to healthcare. 
The most influential new product cycle currently underway in 2025 is the full launch of da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted 
surgery system by Intuitive Surgical, followed by further strong growth of Boston Scientific's Farapulse in pulsed 
field ablation (PFA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation to avoid diseases like stroke. In diabetes, Abbott is 
launching its wearable continuous glucose monitoring sensors Lingo, Libre Rio and Libre 3 plus, and Dexcom is 
commercializing G7 and Stelo for various patient groups. 
In structural heart, Boston Scientific continues to generate momentum with the Watchman FLX Pro, a device for closing 
the left atrial appendage. Key new products being launched include Edward Lifescience's Evoque for tricuspid valve 
replacement and Abbott's TriClip system for tricuspid valve repair. Edwards' Pascal Precision and Abbot's MitraClip 
both commercialize their mitral valve repair system. Edwards will launch the first commercial mitral valve replacement 
system Sapien M3 in Europe by mid-2025, with approval in the US expected in 2026. The clinical data for Sapien M3 will 
be presented at the TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) conference in October. 
Given the strong M&A momentum, notable medical innovations, and a favorable regulatory and economic backdrop, 2025 
presents an attractive environment for healthcare investments. Investors can capitalize on these trends through 
actively managed, diversified portfolios, aligned with the sector's key growth drivers. 
*Evaluate, "The Patent Winter is Coming", 25. Mai 2022 
**EY M&A Firepower report, Januar 2025 
Contact 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, 
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch, www.bellevue.ch 
 
Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare 
strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, 
a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 90 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value 
added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed CHF 5.8 bn in assets as of December 31, 2024. 
 
Disclaimer: This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is 
a citizen or resident of any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, 
availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information and data presented in this document are not 
to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. The 
information, opinions and estimates contained in this document reflect a judgment at the original date of release and 
are subject to change without notice. Liability for the accuracy or completeness of all information in this document is 
expressly disclaimed. This information does not take into account the specific or future investment objectives, the 
financial or tax situation or the particular needs of any specific recipient. This document does not constitute 
independent investment research. Interested investors should always seek professional advice before making an 
investment decision. The information in this document is provided without any guarantees or warranties, for information 
purposes only, and is intended only for the personal use of the recipient. Every investment involves some risk, 
especially with regard to fluctuations in value and return. Investments in foreign currency involve the additional risk 
that a foreign currency might lose value against an investor's reference currency. This document does not reflect all 
possible risk factors associated with an investment in the aforementioned securities or financial instruments. 
Historical performance data and financial market scenarios are no guarantee or indicator of current and future 
performance. The performance data are calculated without taking account of commissions and costs that result from 
subscriptions and redemptions. Commissions and costs adversely affect performance. Financial transactions should only 
be carried out after thorough study of the current prospectus and only on the basis of the most recently published 
prospectus and annual or semi-annual report. Bellevue Funds (Lux) SICAV is admitted for public distribution in 
Switzerland. Representative in Switzerland: Waystone Fund Services (Switzerland) SA, Avenue Villamont 17, CH-1005 
Lausanne. Paying agent in Switzerland: DZ PRIVATBANK (Schweiz) AG, Münsterhof 12, P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich. Bellevue 
Funds (Lux) SICAV is admitted for public distribution in Austria. Paying and information agent: Zeidler Legal Process

