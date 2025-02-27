CenExel Research: CenExel Supports Metsera, Inc. in Successful Phase II Trial of MET-097 for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

CenExel is pleased to announce its partnership with Metsera, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases, in support of its recent Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials of MET-097. MET-097 is an ultra-long-acting injectable, fully-biased GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to address the growing global challenge of obesity.

Metsera has shared positive topline results from the Phase 2a trial, reporting up to 11.3% mean placebo-adjusted weight loss at 12 weeks, with no evidence of a plateau. These results demonstrate the potential of MET-097 as an innovative treatment for individuals struggling with obesity-related conditions.

"Obesity is a growing global health crisis with profound impacts on individuals and healthcare systems alike. The positive results from Metsera's MET-097 trial represent a significant step forward in the search for innovative treatments to address this complex condition," said Ryan Brooks, CEO of CenExel. "At CenExel, we are proud to have contributed to this critical research, which holds the potential to improve the lives of millions affected by obesity and its related diseases."

Obesity is a major global health challenge, linked to serious conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Breakthrough treatments like MET-097 represent a critical step forward in addressing this complex and pressing public health issue.

About CenExel:

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials-leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com.

