DP World Powers Up Sustainability in Santos With Advanced Electrification Projects

DP World in Brazil marks a bold step toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 with the developing electrification of its Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes.

DP World in Brazil has taken a significant step toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040 with the electrification of its Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes at the Santos terminal. 13 diesel-powered RTG cranes have now been fully converted to electric power, reducing diesel consumption by up to 60%. This initiative, part of an R$80 million ($16.2 million) investment, uses a system of overhead cables to ensure sustainable operations without compromising efficiency.

According to Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World Santos, the project not only delivers environmental benefits but also operational advantages, such as lower maintenance costs and improved reliability. This milestone aligns with DP World's global sustainability strategy, Our World, Our Future, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations by 2040. The Santos terminal's efforts were recently recognized with the prestigious Gold Seal from the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program for its commitment to transparent emissions reporting.

In addition to electrifying RTGs, DP World has invested R$12 million ($2.4 million) in over 30 environmental projects, including mangrove conservation, biomass reuse, and the elimination of landfill waste through its Zero Landfill initiative.

These sustainability efforts are part of a broader strategy to modernize and expand operations at Santos. DP World has announced a $35 million investment to increase container handling capacity and extend the quay, as well as a $500 million partnership with Rumo to build a new grain and fertilizer terminal.

Globally, DP World has pledged up to $500 million over five years to cut carbon emissions by nearly 700,000 tons, cementing its position as a leader in sustainable logistics. From electrifying equipment to adopting renewable energy, the company continues to reshape the future of sustainable trade while driving operational excellence.

