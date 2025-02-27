Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 15:18 Uhr
100 Leser
Baker Tilly: The Digital HR Frontier

Finanznachrichten News

Authored by Baker Tilly's Nathaniel Pease

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Unlock the future of human resources with our whitepaper, "The digital HR frontier." Discover how cutting-edge technologies like predictive AI, generative AI, machine learning and large language models are transforming HR practices. These innovations are not just enhancing talent acquisition, employee retention and workforce management-they are revolutionizing the way organizations operate. By automating routine tasks, these technologies ensure unparalleled efficiency, accuracy and personalized experiences.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. Download Baker Tilly's whitepaper now and learn how to harness these advancements to drive a more proactive, strategic and employee-centric approach to human resource management.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



