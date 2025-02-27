Fayafi Investment Holding: Fayafi announces USD 50 million social impact fund on occasion of Ramadan

Fund to support education and healthcare for low-income families as part of Fayafi's social responsibility commitments.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg, has established a USD 50 million social impact fund to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Recognizing the sacred month as a period of compassion and giving, Fayafi has established its social impact fund to empower underserved communities with health and education initiatives.

The Fayafi social impact fund will focus on the dual pillars of educational support and healthcare access. It will offer scholarships, learning resources and financial aid to students from underserved communities, giving them access to quality education and future opportunities. The fund will also sponsor medical treatments, essential services and healthcare programs for families in need, prioritizing critical care, maternal health, and paediatric support.

The fund will partner with educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and non-governmental organisations to serve communities in need. It will optimise resource allocation to maximise social impact, ensuring initiatives benefit those who most need them.

"Ramadan is a time of unity, generosity, and renewal of purpose. At Fayafi, we believe that true progress is measured not only by financial success but also by the positive impact we create in people's lives. This USD 50 million fund is our commitment to ensuring that education and healthcare-fundamental pillars of a strong society-are accessible to those in need. By empowering individuals and families, we contribute to a more prosperous and equitable future for all," said Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding Limited,

Fayafi invites corporations, investors, and philanthropic partners to join this mission and contribute to the expansion of education and healthcare access across the region. Organizations and individuals interested in collaborating or applying for funding can enquire at https://fayafi.ch

"As a leader in strategic investments, Fayafi remains committed to creating meaningful social change beyond financial markets. The Fayafi social impact fund stems from our belief that sustainable success is built on empowering people, uplifting communities, and fostering a brighter future for all. We invite like-minded partners, both institutions and individuals, to join us in this journey, and extend warm Ramadan Kareem wishes to everyone around the world," Pilati added.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), advancing the cause of financial innovation while also championing sustainability. The first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Fayafi Investment Holding is currently the highest-value UAE publicly listed company on foreign stock exchanges. It also ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

