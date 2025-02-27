Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Appoints Alfred Farrington II to Its Blockchain Advisory Board

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) for the blockchain, announces the appointment of Alfred Farrington II to its Advisory Board. Farrington, a Certified Solidity Developer with Google Cybersecurity Specialization, brings extensive expertise in blockchain technology and token development.

Farrington will help oversee blockchain-related projects, providing technical guidance on tokenomics, deployment, and compliance oversight - critical components of Silver Scott's emerging digital asset strategy.

"I am excited to be working on Silver Scott's blockchain project, for unlike crypto, asset-backed tokens are the future as they add stability and compliance frameworks which are key for investment-grade tokenization," said Mr. Farrington. "By implementing smart contract architecture with built-in compliance controls and automated security auditing protocols, we can create a foundation that addresses regulatory requirements while maintaining the integrity of the underlying assets. This approach ensures both investor protection and operational efficiency at the code level." Mr. Farrington expertise in high-performance technology systems and quantitative modeling will enhance Silver Scott's capabilities in developing secure, compliant blockchain solutions as the company expands its digital governance board.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire