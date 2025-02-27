Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - In addition to its current line of effective peels, Epicuren is excited to announce the launch of an innovative new peel in February 2025, Mandelic 30 Clarifying Pro Peel. This peel has been meticulously formulated to deliver professional-grade resurfacing, brightening, and anti-aging benefits-without compromising ingredients. Epicuren is proud to offer a premier line of chemical peels made from the highest quality ingredients-that are TCA-free.

California has officially banned Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) due to growing concerns over their potential cancer risk, a move that underscores the state's commitment to consumer safety in the skincare industry. This decision comes after research linked prolonged exposure to TCA to harmful effects, prompting the California Board of Cosmetology and regulatory agencies to take decisive action.

With this ban, skin care professionals and consumers alike are now seeking non-toxic alternatives to achieve the same skin benefits without the associated risks.

Epicuren has long been committed to using only the finest ingredients known for their nourishing properties that help support healthy-looking skin, making Epicuren's products stand out as a trusted choice for skincare professionals and consumers alike.

"For decades, Epicuren has prioritized the needs of our clients while delivering superior skincare results," said Heidi Ackerman, COO at Epicuren. "Our peels provide professional strength exfoliation, enhancing skin luminosity and radiance, all while being TCA-free."

Epicuren remains committed to innovation, providing results-driven skincare that aligns with modern safety standards. As California leads the way in banning TCA peels, Epicuren sets the standard for the future of chemical exfoliation.

For more information on Epicuren's chemical peels or the company, please visit www.epicuren.com or contact Gianna Mezynski at giannam@epicuren.com.

About Epicuren

Epicuren is a leader in high-performance, natural skincare, offering a range of advanced formulations designed to promote healthy, radiant-looking skin. Rooted in science and nature, Epicuren products are trusted by skin care professionals and consumers worldwide.

