Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Ordinary 10p shares

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

On 10 December 2024, the Company announced that it would pay an FY25 interim dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share on 20 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at 21 February 2025.

Shareholders will receive their dividends in sterling, unless they have submitted a valid currency election with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the forthcoming interim dividend payment was 21 February 2025.

The Company now confirms that the euro exchange rate for the FY25 interim dividend has been set at EUR 1.2084 to GBP 1.

Enquiries

Jayne Powell, Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.