Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030: The Circular Economy and Our Glass

To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, Saint-Gobain is showing how circular economy practices can be successful!

In 2023, Saint-Gobain North America began a recycling program between automotive glass subsidiary Saint-Gobain Sekurit and building products subsidiary, CertainTeed Insulation. Because of these efforts, our CertainTeed plant in Chowchilla, CA is lowering scope 2 & 3 emissions. Watch how thinking outside the box to develop innovative approaches moves us towards our sustainability goals.

With approximately 37% of CO2 emissions coming from the built environment, we have a responsibility as the leader of light and sustainable construction to move towards net-zero carbon by 2050. But before we can get there, Saint-Gobain has milestones we're trying to achieve by 2030.

Join us on our Journey to 2030 and watch the entire video series on YouTube.

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 79 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

