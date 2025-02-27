Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Ian Purdy, Chief Executive Officer, Paladin Energy Ltd. ("Paladin" or the "Company") (TSX: PDN) and his team, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





Paladin Energy Ltd. is now dual-listed on TSX and ASX as a globally significant independent uranium producer from its world-class Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia. In Canada, Paladin owns an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets, which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project in Saskatchewan, following its acquisition of Fission Uranium Corp., as well as the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Paladin also owns significant Australian uranium exploration assets. Paladin is committed to best-practice in ESG and the responsible, accountable and transparent management of uranium resources. Paladin is delivering reliable uranium supplies to nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonisation.

