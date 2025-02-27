Dayton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Unite Us, the nation's leading technology partner for social care transformation, has been awarded a grant from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to strengthen opioid abatement efforts in Montgomery County. This grant will enhance the Unite Ohio network, a statewide coordinated care network, to provide critical recovery services for residents of Ohio affected by opioid addiction.

Through a powerful partnership with CliniSync, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) and Unite Us, this initiative will use Unite Us' care coordination platform and data and analytics tools, to improve data sharing and connect healthcare providers, local government agencies, and community-based organizations (CBOs) to deliver timely, effective support to those in need. The technology will help ensure that individuals battling addiction receive the right care at the right time, streamlining recovery pathways.

"At Unite Us, we are dedicated to ensuring individuals facing addiction can access the care and support they need, when they need it," said Taylor Justice, co-founder and president of Unite Us. "This grant enables us to strengthen collaboration across healthcare and community organizations in Montgomery County, leveraging technology to remove barriers to recovery. By integrating our platform with CliniSync's Health Information Exchange, we can enhance data sharing, streamline care coordination, and improve outcomes for individuals and families impacted by the opioid crisis."

A Proven Model for Success

The growth of Unite Ohio builds on a successful opioid reduction model launched in Summit County. Led by County Executive Ilene Shapiro in 2023, this initiative leveraged Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) settlement funds and has since become a statewide blueprint for technology-driven collaboration in addiction recovery.

The success of Unite Ohio has been greatly supported by key partners like CliniSync, MetroHealth, Cleveland Clinic, and Summit County. Their early adoption of Unite Us' technology has played a crucial role in establishing coordinated care solutions across the state. Their leadership continues to influence Ohio's comprehensive strategy for addressing the opioid crisis.

A Statewide Commitment to Recovery

This grant is part of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation's $51 million inaugural funding cycle, which supports statewide initiatives in prevention, treatment, and recovery. With funding requests far exceeding available resources, this partnership with Unite Us underscores the urgent need for scalable, tech-driven solutions to combat the opioid crisis.

"Across Ohio, organizations like Unite Us are working tirelessly to strengthen communities impacted by the opioid epidemic," said Alisha Nelson, executive director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. "We're pleased to partner with Unite Us to support their efforts to save lives, rebuild families affected by addiction, and foster strong and resilient places to live."

For more details on the grant recipients and future funding opportunities, visit OneOhioFoundation.com/GrantAwards.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation's largest network of community-based health and social services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About the OneOhio Recovery Foundation

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation created under the leadership of Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, and other state and local leaders, with the mission of advancing Ohio's addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts now and into the future.

The Foundation is governed by a 29-member board from across Ohio and is funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic. Funds support local efforts to prevent and combat addiction and are also invested to support those efforts for the long term.

