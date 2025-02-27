Sailing: Primo Cup-UBS Trophy brings competitive racing back to the Yacht Club de Monaco





MONACO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Primo Cup-UBS Trophy returns from March 6 to 9, 2025, as the flagship event of the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), organized in collaboration with UBS and the Municipality of Monaco. Established in 1985 at the initiative of HSH Prince Albert II, the regatta has become a benchmark in European sailing, attracting renowned international competitors each year. For its 41st edition, over 450 sailors from ten nations are expected, with 90 crews set to compete aboard Smeralda 888, ClubSwan 28, Longtze Premier, Cape 31, and J/70 class boats. The J/70 class remains one of the event's highlights, with an impressive 45 teams registered, reaffirming its prominence on the international sailing circuit.

"The Primo Cup-UBS Trophy has always been a key event on the racing calendar, drawing sailors from all over the world each year", emphasizes Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the YCM. The event will also serve as the final stage of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series 2024/2025, which began in October and has been dominated so far by Stefano Roberti (Piccinina).

There is great anticipation for the official debut of the ClubSwan 28, the latest innovation from the renowned Finnish shipyard Nautor Swan. This 8.5-meter sportboat is designed to combine performance and maneuverability, featuring a reinforced fiberglass hull, a carbon mast without backstays, and a retractable keel that allows for easy transportation without special permits. Equipped with a full sail plan-mainsail, jib, gennaker, and spinnaker-the ClubSwan 28 perfectly embodies the Primo Cup's role as a launching pad for new sailing classes.

For the J/70 fleet, the trophy marks the fourth and final stage to secure standings in the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a winter circuit launched by the YCM in 2013 to provide international teams with a competitive training ground before major European and world championships. With its rich tradition and commitment to innovation, the Primo Cup-UBS Trophy continues to position Monaco as a sailing capital, attracting top crews from the global racing scene every year.

