Rockwell Automation Partners With PFi To Streamline Wastewater Treatment for Major Beverages Company

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Australian industrial innovator, Products for Industry (PFi), recently developed what is believed to be a world-first, pure titanium, cross-flow membrane solution for wastewater treatment. This solution has uptime, environmental, and yield benefits compared with traditional wastewater treatment methods.

PFi turned to Rockwell to help with automation hardware - using Rockwell Automation's CompactLogix control system and PanelView Plus graphic terminal - to make the solution streamlined, repeatable, and easy to integrate for its industrial manufacturing customers.

PFi conducted extensive pilot tests at a wastewater treatment plant in New Zealand finding that the titanium solution allowed very high flow and flux rates; an easier and faster clean-in-place (CIP) process; and no fouling or long-term issues with fats, oils, and greases. The pilot tests also showed that running costs and energy use would be reduced over the system's lifetime.

"With traditional membranes made of ceramic or plastic, back-pulsing and cleaning often creates problems, so the overall lifetime of the equipment is reduced," said Gavin Dunwoodie, managing director, PFi. "Titanium provides a true closed-loop solution as the only 100% recyclable membrane, even after 20 or more years in service, which is an outstanding benefit to customers' ESG goals."

Titanium is the ninth most known metal in the earth's crust and possesses the highest strength-to-weight ratio. It is as strong as steel, but weighs 45% less, and is non-magnetic, non-corrosive, and does not conduct electricity.

After more than 10 years in development, this fully evolved and tested product is now entering service in Australia with a leading beverages company, which will use the new technology to separate solids from liquid streams in various stages of the waste stream process.

"This forward-thinking beverages company wanted an advanced solution that would continue to increase their throughput, while lowering their environmental footprint," said Dunwoodie.

After successful testing, pilots, and now service with the beverages company, PFi is looking to scale up operations.

"Rockwell's standard design will help with our solution's market acceptance when we enter the export market," said Dunwoodie. "There is particularly strong potential in the spirit industry, where it can replace paper membranes to deliver better outcomes with reduced waste."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
