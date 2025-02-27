Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announces the launch of the new X4 POSEIDON, a high-performance 3D X-ray microscope (XRM) using micro-Computed Tomography (microCT). This innovative benchtop XRM system offers advanced capabilities comparable to larger, floor-standing systems to make high-resolution 3D X-ray microscopy accessible for demanding XRM applications in industrial applications and scientific research.

The X4 POSEIDON features a high-end X-ray source that improves 3D resolution more than an order of magnitude compared to similar instruments. The system offers a large field-of-view high-efficiency detector, which optionally can be combined with a high-resolution scientific CMOS detector for multi-vision analytical flexibility.

The X4 POSEIDON is powered by 3DxSUITE software, with automated protocols, an intuitive and customizable user interface, integrated database and user management, and multi-language support. Designed for low maintenance, the system enhances uptime and reduces cost of ownership. Options are field-upgradable, allowing for cost-effective expansion to meet evolving analytical needs and future innovations.

Diederik Ellerbroek, Bruker AXS Vice President for Materials Science XRM, stated: "The X4 POSEIDON represents a significant advancement in benchtop XRM design and performance. It offers flexibility and performance for fast 3D high-resolution XRM with a large field of view for industrial and materials science research applications in the geosciences, pharmaceutical R&D and QA/QC, composite materials, batteries, renewable energy, and microelectronics."

Guillaume Tetard, Bruker Biospin Vice President for Optical and mCT Preclinical Imaging, added: "The X4 POSEIDON is a cutting-edge XRM system with unmatched image quality in its category for performance across life-science applications from bone and dental research, to soft tissue imaging, plant and animal biology."

