UFC GYM Sets the Stage for Unprecedented Global Expansion, Opening 45 Locations Worldwide in 2025

UFC GYM®, the groundbreaking extension of UFC®, will set a bold new standard for fitness in 2025, expanding its reach to new corners of the globe. As the fast-growing and dynamic brand continues to redefine the fitness and mixed martial arts industries, UFC GYM will open more than 45 locations worldwide this year, making its debut in Pakistan and Indonesia, and increasing its global footprint to 42 countries by year's end. The expansion will introduce UFC GYM to some of the world's most vibrant and rapidly evolving fitness markets, making its transformative fitness experience accessible to millions around the world.

From the heart of the U.S. to dynamic cities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and beyond, UFC GYM is on a mission to deliver cutting-edge facilities, top-tier equipment and expert-led classes worldwide. As the brand continues its meteoric rise, UFC GYM is on track to open its 200th gym in 2025, spearheading a global fitness movement centered around innovation, community and mental empowerment. Among the highly anticipated new locations are: Be'er Sheva, Bat Yam and Gedera, Israel; Del Valle, Mexico; Centria Mall, Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Berlin, Germany; Ajman, United Arab Emirates; Casablanca, Morocco; Guwahati, India; Almaty, Kazakhstan; and Voronezh, Russia.

"We're witnessing a powerful shift, as more and more people are drawn to our "Train Different" philosophy," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "Our facilities are not just places to work out - they're transformative spaces where individuals challenge their limits, build their confidence and reinvent their approach to health and fitness. Every day we hear inspiring stories from our incredible members whose lives have been impacted by UFC GYM, both physically and mentally. Our mission is clear: to inspire people to become the best versions of themselves, pushing past barriers and realizing their full potential."

This year, UFC GYM will unveil its cutting-edge Brazilian Jiu-jitsu studios, featuring nearly 2,500 square feet of space dedicated to practicing the dynamic discipline. This bold new franchise concept will combine one of mixed martial arts' most popular practices, BJJ, with UFC GYM's elite programming, making it more accessible to a larger fitness community. BJJ delivers a full-body workout while also building character and mental resilience, helping practitioners carry lessons from the mat into everyday life. With the launch of these state-of-the-art studios, passionate coaches and franchisees will have the opportunity to offer more resources to members, while capitalizing on the explosive growth of this rapidly rising fitness trend to maintain a competitive edge. UFC GYM models, now ranging from 2,000 square feet to more than 50,000 square feet with the addition of the BJJ studios, are thoughtfully designed to give members the tools they need to embrace their fighting spirit and achieve their fitness goals.

UFC GYM recently agreed to an exclusive partnership with Alta Global Group, a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, to integrate Alta's innovative products across UFC GYM's extensive network of global gyms. The Alta Warrior Training Program provides an unparalleled opportunity for members to train like UFC athletes, combining the world's best in MMA and fitness in a fresh and innovative way to train and get fit. The curated 20-week regimen culminates in an exhilarating, fully sanctioned amateur MMA bout, an unparalleled 'bucket list' experience.

UFC GYM continues to redefine what it means to be more than just a gym - it's an experience that empowers and inspires. This rapid international growth reflects the increasing demand for UFC GYM and a shift in the fitness industry, where members seek more than just traditional gym amenities.

"We see everyone, from those that want to engage in our empowering classes like yoga, boxing, BJJ and full body recovery centers, all the way to some of the world's best Zumba, cycle and boot camp formats in the industry," said Sedlack. "Our gyms are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and host some of the world's best coaches and fitness competitions."

