Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A2PBL1 | ISIN: SE0012040459 | Ticker-Symbol: NOBC
Frankfurt
27.02.25
08:21 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 17:02 Uhr
106 Leser
STRAX: New Date for Publication of the Year-end Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

The Board of Directors in STRAX AB has decided to move the date for upcoming board meeting and publication of the 2024 year-end report until Friday, February 28, 2025.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 16:40 pm CET on February 27, 2025.

For further information

For further information please contact Ingvi T. Tomasson, Chairman and co-founder, STRAX AB, +354 698 2277.

About STRAX

STRAX engages in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers the main mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.
Own brands are Xqisit and Flavr. Our distribution business retains a broad reach in the Americas and the Nordics. Our distribution also services other mobile accessory brands.

STRAX has evolved since being founded as a trading company in 1995. Today we have approximately 15 employees in 4 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4, Clckr and Planet Buddies.
Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

New date for publication of the Year-end report 2024

SOURCE: STRAX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
