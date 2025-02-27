STRAX: New Date for Publication of the Year-end Report 2024

STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

The Board of Directors in STRAX AB has decided to move the date for upcoming board meeting and publication of the 2024 year-end report until Friday, February 28, 2025. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 16:40 pm CET on February 27, 2025.

For further information For further information please contact Ingvi T. Tomasson, Chairman and co-founder, STRAX AB, +354 698 2277.

About STRAX STRAX engages in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers the main mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Xqisit and Flavr. Our distribution business retains a broad reach in the Americas and the Nordics. Our distribution also services other mobile accessory brands. STRAX has evolved since being founded as a trading company in 1995. Today we have approximately 15 employees in 4 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4, Clckr and Planet Buddies.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments New date for publication of the Year-end report 2024

SOURCE: STRAX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire