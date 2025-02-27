Dry Eye Products Market Size Worth 10.04 billion by 2030 | Growing at 4.7% CAGR: Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Dry Eye Products market share report from The Insight Partners provides a comprehensive analysis of the growing dry eye products market, highlighting trends, innovations, and key growth opportunities. It offers actionable insights for businesses looking to expand in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Dry Eye Products Market Size and Forecast 2023 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report" The dry eye products market is expected to reach US$ 10.04 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.95 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

The dry eye products market is experiencing significant growth owing to rising geriatric population and growing awareness about eye health. As more people prioritize vision wellness, there is an increasing need for advanced, technology-driven products that offer effective relief and long-term benefits.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The dry eye products market study focuses on an array of products that are expected to drive their

growth in the coming years.

Dry Eye Products Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The dry eye products market is expected to reach US$ 10.04 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.95 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Dry eye is a condition where the eyes fail to receive sufficient lubrication. Aging, coupled with hormonal shifts, can reduce tear production, affecting both genders. The condition is notably more common in women, particularly after menopause. While there is no permanent cure, various treatments can ease the symptoms and provide relief.



Growing Awareness of Dry Eye Solutions: The growing recognition of dry eye syndrome (DES) and treatments is strongly contributing to the growth in demand for dry eye products. DES occurs in a significant percentage of the world's population, with a prevalence rate between 5% and 50%, (Source: Jama network 2022). In the United States alone, around 20 million individuals suffer from DES (Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025). This increased sensitivity has generated more need for efficient treatment, such as artificial tears, prescription drugs, and medical products intended to address dry eye complaints. Public education and public health programs have become key to getting the word out about DES. For example, Prevent Blindness announced July to be Dry Eye Awareness Month with the goal of educating people regarding risk factors, symptoms, and treatments. Nonetheless, most people are not still aware of DES and how to manage it. In 2024 Bausch + Lomb Corporation conducted its first State of the Dry Eye survey released that 70% of respondents indicated they were unknowledgeable when it comes to preventing or managing dry eye and 66% were also lacking in awareness for its rising rates among young individuals. This lack of awareness is an opportunity for additional educational efforts and the creation of new treatments to address the increasing demand.



Rise in Innovative Dry Eye Products: The creation of novel therapies for dry eye syndrome (DES) is greatly improving patient care and increasing treatment options. Various pharmaceutical firms have recently launched or are in the pipeline to create new products, for example, Aldeyra Therapeutics has submitted a resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Reproxalap, an experimental small-molecule therapy for ocular inflammation, currently under FDA review (Aldeyra, 2024). Alcon has recently reported encouraging Phase 3 trial data for AR-15512, a first-in-class topical medication with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of DES symptoms (Alcon, 2024). Bausch + Lomb, on the other hand, has introduced Blink NutriTears in the United States, a nutritional supplement intended to nourish tears and provide relief from dry eye discomfort within weeks (Optometry Times, 2024). These developments indicate the continued thrust of the pharmaceutical sector in formulating creative and effective measures in controlling DES. These developments in dry eye remedies not only promote better patient care but also generate substantial potential for expansion in the dry eye products market. As drug manufacturers continue to innovate, the growing need for effective and varied treatments is likely to fuel additional investment, research, and market growth in the years ahead.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the dry eye products market during the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the dry eye products market are Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, OASIS Medical, URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, OCuSOFT Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Farmigea SpA, and Alcon AG.

Trending Topics: Eye health supplements market, contact lens market, cosmetic eye care market, and surgical & laser eye treatment market.

Global Headlines on Dry Eye Products

Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Next-Generation TearScience Activator Clear to Offer Eye Care Professionals and Patients Unparalleled Consistency and Precision in the Treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD)

Bausch + Lomb acquired the Blink product line from Johnson & Johnson Vision for US$ 106.5 million, expanding its portfolio of over-the-counter eye and contact lens drops

Allergan Aesthetics Santen launches the dry-eye treatment DIQUAS® LX Ophthalmic Solution 3% in Japan

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the dry eye products market is segmented into artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, punctal plugs, secretagogues, and oral omega supplements. The artificial tears segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By dosage form, the dry eye products market is categorized into eye drops gel, capsules, and tablets. The eye drops segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of type, the dry eye products market is divided into OTC and prescription. The OTC segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the dry eye products market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The dry eye products market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Conclusion

As more individuals learn about dry eye syndrome and its effects, the need for effective treatments keeps increasing. Although initiatives such as public health campaigns have succeeded in spreading awareness, many are still not well informed about the condition or how to treat it. This is an opportunity for more education and improved treatment. With drug manufacturers in the process of creating new remedies, the prospects for dry eye sufferers are promising. Further development and investment will not only better the lives of patients but propel the industry itself, bringing comfort to those in need.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies-along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

