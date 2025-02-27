Retailers are under the microscope for space, material and technology of packaging

DS Smith, a leading fiber-based packaging manufacturer, which was acquired by International Paper in 2025, found through its Unboxing Consumer Preferences on Sustainable Packaging survey that sustainability is the most important attribute of a shipping package. The survey of 1,048 adults in the United States also indicated that consumers want retail brands to clearly communicate their sustainability success and are paying attention to how retailers are cutting out waste in stores and in e-commerce.

"It is clear from the Unboxing Consumer Preferences survey that U.S. consumers are not only concerned about the sustainability of their packages, but they are also willing to do their part and pay more for a better solution," said Cheryl Holliday, Director, Marketing for DS Smith North America. "DS Smith is encouraged by the importance retailers and consumers are putting on sustainable packaging and believe the solutions exist to help manufacturers and retailers meet these expectations."

As more big brands and retailers look to cut their carbon footprints and improve the buying experience, they are taking a fresh look at packaging. From space utilization to material choice and how technology can elevate the delivery experience, consumers are indicating what is important to them.

Key factors include:

Packaging Space 46% of consumers say empty space in a box bothers them and 75% of those same respondents said empty space indicates the brand doesn't prioritize sustainability.

of consumers say empty space in a box bothers them and 75% of those same respondents said empty space indicates the brand doesn't prioritize sustainability. In-store Waste Reduction 33% of consumers have noticed better options to reduce waste at check-out included options for paperless receipts and removal of plastic bags.

of consumers have noticed better options to reduce waste at check-out included options for paperless receipts and removal of plastic bags. Stuffing Material 50% of consumers see Styrofoam as a last resort for stuffing material and 1 in 5 won't buy from a company that uses the material.

of consumers see Styrofoam as a last resort for stuffing material and 1 in 5 won't buy from a company that uses the material. Intelligent Packaging 75% of consumers are interested in intelligent packaging those built with sensors to ensure the product remains in optimal condition or temperature with 28% willing to pay up to $5 more for an intelligent package.

In addition to more sustainable and intelligent packaging, consumers have indicated they are also interested in connected packaging a package that includes a QR code printed inside to scan for exclusive content. Top preferences for QR content include personalized discounts, access to exclusive experiences and sustainability metrics from the manufacturer.

DS Smith Circular Design Principles help customers embrace circularity, helping them achieve their wider sustainability goals. By designing 100% recyclable or reusable packaging and helping its customers design out hard to recycle plastics, DS Smith is keeping materials in use for longer. The company ensures that no more material than necessary is used, optimizing packaging for individual supply chains which reduces pressure on natural resources and reduces waste to landfill.

About DS Smith:

DS Smith, which was acquired by International Paper in 2025, is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods and industrials. Through its purpose of "Redefining Packaging for a Changing World" and its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to the circular economy, while delivering more circular solutions for its customers and wider society replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions. Its bespoke box-to-box in 14 days model, design capabilities and innovation strategy sit at the heart of this response.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting www.internationalpaper.com.

