Parallel Advisors Welcomes Steve Fernelis, Establishes New York Presence

Parallel Advisors, LLC, a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced that Steve Fernelis has joined the firm as a wealth advisor, marking Parallel Advisors' expansion into New York. Fernelis joins from CIBC US, where he was the senior managing director providing comprehensive wealth management services tailored to a diverse portfolio of ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"Steve brings years of invaluable experience to the table helping clients navigate complex financial matters, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Parallel Advisors CEO C.J. Rendic. "We are excited to establish a formal presence in New York through Steve's robust experience and strong client relationships."

"Parallel Advisors has an impressive track record of innovation and client dedication," said Steve Fernelis. "Partnering with such a smart, growth-minded organization is exciting, and I'm honored to be part of Parallel Advisors and to help open new doors of opportunity in New York."

As former Managing Director at First Republic Bank, Fernelis honed his skills in providing tailored financial solutions to meet the unique needs of affluent families around the globe. His extensive background equips him with a deep understanding of complex financial matters, including wealth transfer vehicles, estate planning, gifting, and philanthropy.

A graduate of Temple University, Steve is dedicated to building strong, lasting relationships with his clients. He prides himself on delivering excellent and highly customized wealth management solutions, ensuring that each client's financial goals are met precisely and carefully. Whether navigating the intricacies of estate planning or strategizing for philanthropic endeavors, Steve is committed to guiding his clients toward a prosperous future.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco and with offices in Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Durango, Durham, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors manages $9 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management. For more information, visit www.paralleladvisors.com.

