27.02.2025
Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Cancellation of Share Options and Board Change

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Cancellation of Share Options and Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2025

RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC

("Richmond Hill" or "The Company")

Cancellation of Share Options and Board Change

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that it will cancel all the unexpired options to subscribe for its ordinary shares of 0.6p each ("Ordinary Shares") which have been held by various employees and the Directors of the Company since their grant. On 9 February 2024, the Company announced that new options had been granted to various directors, employees and consultants of the Company. These cancelled options will not be replaced at this time.

Board Change

Charlie Wood has resigned from the board with immediate effect to concentrate on his other business opportunities.

The board is currently reviewing candidates for a new director. In the interim Hamish Harris will assume the position of Non-Executive Chairman.


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


