Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 17:38 Uhr
Travel Nurses Inc.: World Staffing Summit Names Travel Nurses, Inc. as a Top Agency

Travel Nurses, Inc. was named a top agency by the World Staffing Summit along with TNI staff members.

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / The fifth annual World Staffing Summit announced Travel Nurses, Inc. as a top staffing agency for 2025. Travel Nurses, Inc. (TNI) placed third out of hundreds of staffing firms.

Additionally, Marissa Morgan, a lead recruitment specialist with TNI, was named the top recruiter for the awards ceremony. TNI's Chief Financial Officer, Michelle Davis, ranked third on the list of top staffing leaders to watch in 2025. The agency was represented in each category, consistently placing in the top three places.

The World Staffing Summit is the largest virtual gathering of forward-thinking staffing leaders from around the globe. Organized by Candidate.ly, the platform serves as a place for staffing professionals to connect, exchange ideas and discuss trends that are shaping the future of the staffing industry.

The Summit presented the World Staffing Awards at the end of the conference which recognized top agencies and their leaders that are making an impact on the industry.

"These are global awards, so for Travel Nurses, Inc. to even be in the mix speaks volumes," said TNI's Chief Financial Officer, Michelle Davis. "But for our agency to place in the top three in each category- that's massive. Our team works so hard day in and day out, and these awards are a reflection of that."

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.