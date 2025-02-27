Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Further to the Press Release of February 21, 2025, IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) wishes to expand on the prior announcement of its acquisition of Emotion Media Inc. (Fannex).

Fannex is a leading SaaS platform that drives fan engagement at live sports and entertainment events. "This strategic acquisition accelerates our growth in the live entertainment sector while strengthening our core mobile messaging and specialty insurance businesses," said Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer of IC Group. "Fannex's platform delivers recurring revenue across 85+ live event venues, and creates immediate scale for IC Group. The Fannex technology enables venues to increase sponsorship revenue while capturing valuable first-party data. By integrating Fannex with our messaging and risk management solutions, IC Group seeks to create a unique end-to-end platform that drives multiple revenue streams from live events."

The Fannex Acquisition was finalized on February 19, 2025. The Fannex Live platform, a centerpiece of this acquisition, was utilized recently by Hockey Canada for the 2025 World Juniors, showcasing its ability to drive fan engagement at scale.

Duncan McCready added: "The Fannex team brings proven expertise, having engaged fans across thousands of live events with their robust platform. This acquisition is a growth engine for IC Group and integrates well with our messaging and specialty insurance offerings to drive additional revenue in these businesses. We believe our unique advantages position us to lead this rapidly expanding market."

The acquisition bolsters IC Group's presence in the growing Fan Engagement Market. Based upon a recent study, the Fan Engagement Market is projected to grow from $5.4 billion to $28 billion by 2033. By integrating Fannex's scalable SaaS platform with IC Group's innovative solutions, IC Group is set to redefine the fan experience, offering cutting-edge mobile activations that seamlessly integrate with live event activities.

"We're excited to join the IC Group team and expand our product solutions for live event customers," said Kemal Leslie, Founder and President of Fannex. "Joining the IC Group team allows us to help our clients deliver even greater value to their fans and sponsors alike, with True North Sports + Entertainment, being a key contributing partner and funder, leading to this major milestone."

This acquisition delivers strategic benefits including:

Expansion into rapidly growing fan engagement market with proven product-market fit

Enhanced recurring revenue streams across professional venues

Cross-sell opportunities across combined customer base

Accelerated first-party data capture capabilities

Geographic expansion in North American and European markets

About Fannex

Fannex is a Marketing Technology company transforming fan experiences at live sporting and entertainment events by delivering mobile fan activations integrated into live event activities. Fannex is now a 100% owned subsidiary of IC Group.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group transforms how brands engage with audiences across live events, digital and social platforms to drive sales and build customer loyalty. Our integrated solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance, simplifying how Fortune 500 brands manage technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks in global marketing programs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business of IC Group. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

