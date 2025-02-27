HeatUp, Swedish company specializing in complete underfloor heating systems and sanitary hot and cold-water distribution, as well as pre-insulated flexible tubing systems, joins Elydan Group, a European mid-sized enterprise specializing in fluid distribution and management systems.

Fast-growing company with three locations in Sweden, HeatUp will benefit from Elydan Group's distribution network across Europe to accelerate its growth while integrating the Group's geothermal solutions into its product offerings.

With nearly €10 million in revenue, it will have the necessary resources to continue its expansion.

Elydan Group is a European mid-sized enterprise (ETI) specializing in fluid transport and management for a transitioning, decarbonized world. With over 60 years of expertise, Elydan offers a wide range of innovative, low-carbon, sustainable, and recyclable products for the construction and public works industries, operating in two key areas:

Energy: Hot and cold-water distribution, geothermal energy, district heating networks, electrical conduits, ventilation, and gas distribution.

Environment: Drinking water management, sanitation, irrigation, and plastic recycling (PE and PP).

Today, Elydan Group consists of over 400 employees, €200 million in revenue in 2024, subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, and Finland, seven production sites in France and Belgium and one recycling center and a presence in 50 countries across four continents.

Europe has committed to significantly decarbonizing the heating sector, which is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Thanks to this merger with HeatUp, Elydan Group strengthens its presence in Europe to establish itself as a leading European player in the energy sector. It will help expand our product range but also strengthen our network to support local stakeholders in their energy efficiency projects. Through its energy division, Endralis, Elydan Group aims to play a leading role by offering innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and public works industries, addressing the challenges of the energy transition

Marc-Antoine Blin

President of Elydan Group

We at HeatUp are very much looking forward to being part of the Elydan Group and are very happy for this opportunity. We have had a fantastic growth journey over the past 6 years in Sweden. Now, together with Elydan, we will take the next step in our development both in Sweden and also outside Sweden's borders. With new product ranges and new colleagues, we are very much looking forward to what the coming years will bring for the development of HeatUp.

Micael Wallquist

Chairman of the Board, HeatUp Sverige AB

Team Retention and Integration into the International Board

The company will become a fully integrated subsidiary of Elydan Group while maintaining its existing management teams. The leadership team will join the Group's international board to actively contribute to its development.

The synergies expected from these acquisitions will enable the Group, its subsidiaries, and its teams to offer a broader range of technical solutions to reseller and installer partners and to develop new connections across Europe and globally.

The Official Presentation of the Energy Division, Endralis,

Will Take Place at ISH, the Largest HVAC Trade Fair in Europe,

in Frankfurt from March 17 to 21, 2025.

About HeatUp www.heatup.se

HeatUp is one of Sweden's leading companies in the sale of pipe systems to the Swedish plumbing market. HeatUp works with underfloor heating systems, tap water systems and culvert systems and sell directly to plumbers around Sweden.

About Elydan Group www.elydan.eu

