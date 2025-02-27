Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWMR | ISIN: US6025663096 | Ticker-Symbol: MI70
Frankfurt
27.02.25
15:29 Uhr
8,150 Euro
-0,100
-1,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIND TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIND TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,30018:26
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 18:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIND Technology, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11, 2025.

About MIND Technology, Inc.
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52095

Conference Overview and Structure
The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors
To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

  • ACCESS Newswire

  • PCG Advisory

  • QuoteMedia

  • AGP

  • MZ Group

News Compliments of ACCESS Newswire

For More Information
Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/
Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: MIND Technology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.