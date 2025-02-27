MIND Technology, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11, 2025.

About MIND Technology, Inc.

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52095

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.



