Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - What started as an ambitious dream-to unite the NHL and all its 32 teams in the fight against ALS-has become a historic reality. The ALS Super Fund, powered by Charitable Impact, has successfully wrapped up its auction, bringing together sports teams and fans in support of a shared cause. As the second event in the national "Courage to Fight: Together We EndALS" campaign to raise awareness and funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research and equitable access to treatments, the auction raised over $109,000 in proceeds. Combined with the money raised during the campaign's first phase-a benefit concert-the total now exceeds $300,000.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11035/242593_71a97481e4231a93_001full.jpg





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11035/242593_71a97481e4231a93_002full.jpg

Picture Mark Kirton and his family

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11035/242593_71a97481e4231a93_003full.jpg

From February 6th - 20th, fans had the opportunity to bid on exclusive NHL experiences, game-worn and signed memorabilia including a Sidney Crosby Game-Worn Jersey that sold for $15,000; Ultimate Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Experience for $11,600 and a Darryl Sittler Ultimate Fan Experience for $2500.

The driving force behind this initiative is Mark Kirton, former NHL player and ALS advocate, who has been fighting ALS since his diagnosis in 2018. Refusing to retreat, Kirton instead mobilized the hockey community, working with ALS Action Canada and Charitable Impact to create the ALS Super Fund-not just to support one charity, but to unite multiple organizations in the fight for a cure.

Kirton's determination has inspired many within the NHL, including Jeff Jackson, President of the Edmonton Oilers, who stated: "I have been personally inspired for years by Mark Kirton's courage and relentless effort to bring awareness and financial support to the ALS community. Courage and conviction to teammates run deep in hockey. I consider Mark my teammate, and he has pulled me into this battle against ALS. I hope to help him bring the entire NHL community into this fight."

The ALS Super Auction was about more than just signed jerseys and game experiences-it was about the power of collective action. In an incredible show of support, the NHL, together with the Boston Bruins dedicated two 50/50 draws to support ALS charities through the Super Fund, with over $30,000 in proceeds going directly to Boston-based organizations, including the Pete Frates Foundation-the catalyst behind the global Ice Bucket Challenge-and the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a leader in ALS research.

Kevin Moorhead, Director of Cause Funds at Charitable Impact, witnessed this collaboration firsthand. "Last week in Boston, I stood alongside 70 volunteers-Canadian and American-representing three different charities. I wore a Pete Frates Foundation cap and an ALS Super Fund t-shirt while standing beside a table promoting ALS TDI. The ALS Super Fund embodies that unity, allowing donors to support the cause without having to choose just one organization."

While the auction has ended, the mission to end ALS continues. Donations to the ALS Super Fund remain open, ensuring ongoing support for leading ALS charities across North America.

