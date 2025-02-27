EY, Cognizant, AWS, and more spotlighted for impact in delivering process orchestration and automation value

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, announced the winners of its Camunda Connect 2025 Partner Awards. Taking place at the fifth annual Camunda Connect Partner Kick-Off, the awards recognize the partner organizations that are impacting and accelerating clients' digital transformation initiatives through the delivery of process orchestration and automation solutions with Camunda.

This year's winners include:

Process Orchestration and Automation Partner of the Year: EY was recognized for being a best-in-class partner, driving overall excellence in multiple facets of solution creation and innovation, customer value, sales results, and more.

"We're proud to partner with Camunda to help our clients advance their process orchestration and automation goals," said Lars Tandrup, partner/principal at EY. "For many highly regulated industries such as financial services, regulatory compliance is a top driver of automation and process orchestration. Our proven track record combined with Camunda's innovative platform capabilities help organizations adopt the latest technologies like AI into their automation strategy, while remaining compliant with a constantly evolving global tapestry of compliance regulations."

Global Partner of the Year and Solution Accelerator of the Year: Cognizant was named Global Partner of the Year for its outstanding growth and service to clients across the world, as well as Solution Accelerator of the Year for its creation of business solutions in Camunda Marketplace to accelerate time-to-value for customers.

Regional Partners of the Year: The following partners were recognized as Regional Partners of the Year for their focus and velocity within the past year:

Americas: Capital BPM for driving regional training, certifications, customer implementations, and Camunda Marketplace solutions.

Nodero for accelerating value in top accounts, along with its thought leadership at major events. EMEA: BP3 Global for leading the region in sales, training, and certifications, as well as marketing and thought leadership.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS) earned honors as the partner with top innovations driving customer value and enriching the Camunda platform. These include several innovations that incorporate AWS' AI technologies to accelerate the adoption of process automation and orchestration.

Reseller of the Year: NTConsult was celebrated as the top-performing Camunda reseller, driving exceptional client growth, as well as customer education through certifications, co-marketing events, and more.

"Camunda partners continue to exceed expectations as innovators and growth catalysts," said Christiana Christenson, global vice president, partners, at Camunda. "They share deep insights and valuable resources that empower clients to harness process orchestration, boost automation, and drive digital transformation. I'm proud to stand alongside these innovators and congratulate the 2025 Camunda Connect Award winners for setting new standards in client success."

