EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024:

EchoStar reported 2024 total revenue of $15.83 billion, compared to $17.02 billion in 2023. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in its Pay-TV segment.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2024 was $119.55 million, compared to net loss of $1.70 billion in 2023. The net loss in 2024 was positively impacted by a noncash gain totaling approximately $689 million related to our debt exchange offer and the resulting debt extinguishment. The net loss in 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.8 billion. Excluding the tax affected impact of the noncash adjustments for 2024 and 2023, the 2024 net loss attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $664 million and the 2023 net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $361 million. Diluted loss per share was $0.44 in 2024, compared to $6.28 in 2023.

Consolidated OIBDA totaled $1.63 billion, compared to $1.32 billion in 2023. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)

"Overall, we made improvements in all of our lines of business and achieved our plan of ending the year delivering positive free cashflow," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, we had notable developments in our wireless business. Excluding the impact of ACP, our efforts resulted in consecutive quarter-over-quarter net positive subscriber growth since the first quarter of 2024, and last month the Boost Mobile Network was recognized as the number one mobile network in New York City. These are favorable trends we will work to capitalize on in 2025."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 253,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 314,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.78 million Pay-TV subscribers including 5.69 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.09 million Sling TV subscribers. This change resulted from the decrease in net DISH TV and net Sling TV subscriber losses due to lower subscriber disconnects in 2024 as a result of the company's emphasis on acquiring higher-quality subscribers.

Wireless subscribers, excluding Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) subscribers, increased approximately 105,000 in the fourth quarter. The company closed the fourth quarter with 6.995 Wireless subscribers. On an unadjusted basis Wireless net subscribers increased by approximately 90,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 123,000 in the year-ago quarter. The net Wireless subscriber additions resulted from a lower Wireless churn rate and higher gross new Wireless subscriber activations compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 883,000 Broadband Satellite subscribers, a decrease of approximately 29,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of 59,000 in the year-ago quarter. This decrease in net Broadband Satellite subscriber losses was primarily due to lower subscriber disconnects as a result of the new EchoStar XXIV (Jupiter 3) satellite service launch.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):









For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

















2024

2023

2024

2023







(in thousands) Revenue

















Pay-TV





$ 2,667,311

$ 2,816,787

$ 10,688,204

$ 11,571,159 Wireless



902,853

907,609

3,607,983

3,732,160 Broadband and Satellite Services 412,482

449,779

1,575,788

1,755,559 All Other & Eliminations

(15,708)

(11,579)

(46,459)

(43,280) Total



$ 3,966,938

$ 4,162,596

$ 15,825,516

$ 17,015,598





















Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ 335,233

$ (2,029,882)

$ (119,546)

$ (1,702,057)





















OIBDA



















Pay-TV





$ 800,771

$ 809,464

$ 2,985,285

$ 3,081,102 Wireless



(501,728)

(746,741)

(1,697,023)

(1,723,924) Broadband and Satellite Services 102,690

(432,686)

341,895

(39,347) All Other & Eliminations

(4,589)

161

(4,034)

2,183 Total



$ 397,144

$ (369,802)

$ 1,626,123

$ 1,320,014





















Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)







Pay-TV





$ 53,198

$ 75,212

$ 218,473

$ 242,736 Wireless



559,333

841,522

2,065,570

3,748,624 Broadband and Satellite Services 40,498

61,172

212,581

233,423 Total





$ 653,029

$ 977,906

$ 2,496,624

$ 4,224,783

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Three

Months Ended December 31, 2024

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 721,593

$ (772,373)

$ (7,645)

$ (4,265)

$ (62,690) Depreciation and amortization



79,178



270,645



110,335



(324)



459,834 OIBDA

$ 800,771

$ (501,728)

$ 102,690

$ (4,589)

$ 397,144































For the Three

Months Ended December 31, 2023



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 714,319

$ (1,027,013)

$ (540,152)

$ 719

$ (852,127) Depreciation and amortization



95,145



280,272



107,466



(558)



482,325 OIBDA

$ 809,464

$ (746,741)

$ (432,686)

$ 161

$ (369,802)































For the Year

Ended December 31, 2024

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,647,954

$ (2,831,906)

$ (117,901)

$ (2,217)

$ (304,070) Depreciation and amortization



337,331



1,134,883



459,796



(1,817)



1,930,193 OIBDA

$ 2,985,285

$ (1,697,023)

$ 341,895

$ (4,034)

$ 1,626,123































For the Year

Ended December 31, 2023



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,699,810

$ (2,524,553)

$ (458,609)

$ 5,443

$ (277,909) Depreciation and amortization



381,292



800,629



419,262



(3,260)



1,597,923 OIBDA

$ 3,081,102

$ (1,723,924)

$ (39,347)

$ 2,183

$ 1,320,014

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

















As of



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets











Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,305,393

$ 1,821,376 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents



150,898



- Marketable investment securities



1,242,036



623,044 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $82,628 and $74,390, respectively



1,198,731



1,122,139 Inventory



455,197



665,169 Prepaids and other assets



655,233



644,005 Other current assets



88,255



16,081 Total current assets



8,095,743



4,891,814













Noncurrent Assets:











Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities



169,627



118,065 Property and equipment, net



9,187,132



9,561,834 Regulatory authorizations, net



39,442,166



38,572,980 Other investments, net



202,327



314,370 Operating lease assets



3,260,768



3,065,448 Intangible assets, net



74,939



172,892 Other noncurrent assets, net



505,985



411,491 Total noncurrent assets



52,842,944



52,217,080 Total assets

$ 60,938,687

$ 57,108,894













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)











Current Liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 740,984

$ 774,011 Deferred revenue and other



650,940



754,658 Accrued programming



1,339,072



1,427,762 Accrued interest



352,499



297,678 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,804,516



1,717,826 Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations



943,029



3,046,654 Total current liabilities



5,831,040



8,018,589













Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:











Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion 25,660,288



19,717,266

Deferred tax liabilities, net



4,988,653



5,014,309 Operating lease liabilities



3,211,407



3,121,307 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



1,002,074



849,131 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion



34,862,422



28,702,013 Total liabilities



40,693,462



36,720,602













Commitments and Contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



438,382













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 155,048,676 and 140,153,020 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



155



140 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding



131



131 Additional paid-in capital



8,768,360



8,301,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(195,711)



(160,056) Accumulated earnings (deficit)



11,618,437



11,737,983 Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)



20,191,372



19,880,177 Noncontrolling interests



53,853



69,733 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



20,245,225



19,949,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 60,938,687

$ 57,108,894





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



























For the Years Ended December 31,





2024

2023

2022 Revenue:



















Service revenue



$ 14,956,126

$ 16,145,763

$ 17,596,265 Equipment sales and other revenue





869,390



869,835



1,037,981 Total revenue





15,825,516



17,015,598



18,634,246





















Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):



















Cost of services





10,135,622



9,510,427



10,111,341 Cost of sales - equipment and other





1,636,955



2,434,904



2,099,136 Selling, general and administrative expenses





2,426,816



2,989,154



3,015,325 Depreciation and amortization





1,930,193



1,597,923



1,174,895 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill





-



761,099



711 Total costs and expenses





16,129,586



17,293,507



16,401,408





















Operating income (loss)





(304,070)



(277,909)



2,232,838





















Other Income (Expense):



















Interest income, net





116,625



207,374



93,240 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized





(481,622)



(90,357)



(79,217) Other, net





593,497



(1,770,792)



1,088,441 Total other income (expense)





228,500



(1,653,775)



1,102,464





















Income (loss) before income taxes





(75,570)



(1,931,684)



3,335,302 Income tax (provision) benefit, net





(48,945)



296,860



(798,410) Net income (loss)





(124,515)



(1,634,824)



2,536,892 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax





(4,969)



67,233



59,172 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar



$ (119,546)

$ (1,702,057)

$ 2,477,720





















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:



















Basic





274,079



270,842



270,102 Diluted





274,079



270,842



307,733





















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:



















Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar



$ (0.44)

$ (6.28)

$ 9.17 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar



$ (0.44)

$ (6.28)

$ 8.05







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)























For the Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

















Net income (loss)

$ (124,515)

$ (1,634,824)

$ 2,536,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,930,193



1,597,923



1,174,895 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



-



761,099



711 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



73,217



(46,888)



(72,371) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



-



1,693,387



(1,015,387) Liberty Puerto Rico Asset Sale losses (gains)



(50,418)



-



- EchoStar Exchange Offers debt extinguishment losses (gains)



(688,661)



-



- Non-cash, stock-based compensation



36,383



51,514



82,994 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



28,281



(337,222)



729,587 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates



73,451



8,099



3,087 Changes in allowance for credit losses



8,238



14,600



6,590 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



12,555



15,825



83,453 Other, net



183,775



158,284



250,697 Changes in current assets and current liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable



(171,365)



20,622



(74,812) Prepaid and accrued income taxes



43,430



15,836



(36,115) Inventory



189,648



(37,981)



16,200 Other current assets



(54,039)



(40,290)



21,737 Trade accounts payable



108,982



4,108



90,721 Deferred revenue and other



(103,718)



(78,555)



(71,709) Accrued programming and other accrued expenses



(242,740)



267,110



(105,980) Net cash flows from operating activities



1,252,697



2,432,647



3,621,190



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

















Purchases of marketable investment securities



(1,253,543)



(2,407,546)



(1,965,859) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



573,031



3,710,544



4,159,830 Purchases of property and equipment



(1,544,877)



(3,100,921)



(3,050,472) Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



-



38,611



- Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(951,747)



(1,162,473)



(984,309) Proceeds from other debt investments



-



148,448



- Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



(1,104)



(2,009)



(7,206,865) Sale of assets to CONX



26,719



-



- Liberty Puerto Rico Asset Sale



95,435



-



- Other, net



7,736



(33,386)



(11,900) Net cash flows from investing activities



(3,048,350)



(2,808,732)



(9,059,575)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations



(108,961)



(121,981)



(86,229) Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes



(2,933,714)



(1,643,469)



(2,056,821) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



5,386,000



1,500,000



2,000,000 Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



(182,279)



21,635



(51,121) Proceeds from issuance of PIPE Shares



400,000



-



- Proceeds from New DISH DBS Financing



2,500,000



-



- Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium from New DISH DBS Financing



(134,510)



-



- Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes



-



73,024



- Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



4,192



10,598



27,438 Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



(441,998)



-



- Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum



-



(109,432)



- Treasury share repurchase



-



-



(89,303) Other, net



(5,153)



(7,496)



(18,413) Net cash flows from financing activities



4,483,577



(277,121)



(274,449)



















Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(5,721)



3,004



(2,306)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



2,682,203



(650,202)



(5,715,140) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



1,911,601



2,561,803



8,276,943 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 4,593,804

$ 1,911,601

$ 2,561,803

