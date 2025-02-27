EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024:
- EchoStar reported 2024 total revenue of $15.83 billion, compared to $17.02 billion in 2023. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in its Pay-TV segment.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2024 was $119.55 million, compared to net loss of $1.70 billion in 2023. The net loss in 2024 was positively impacted by a noncash gain totaling approximately $689 million related to our debt exchange offer and the resulting debt extinguishment. The net loss in 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.8 billion. Excluding the tax affected impact of the noncash adjustments for 2024 and 2023, the 2024 net loss attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $664 million and the 2023 net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $361 million. Diluted loss per share was $0.44 in 2024, compared to $6.28 in 2023.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled $1.63 billion, compared to $1.32 billion in 2023. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)
"Overall, we made improvements in all of our lines of business and achieved our plan of ending the year delivering positive free cashflow," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, we had notable developments in our wireless business. Excluding the impact of ACP, our efforts resulted in consecutive quarter-over-quarter net positive subscriber growth since the first quarter of 2024, and last month the Boost Mobile Network was recognized as the number one mobile network in New York City. These are favorable trends we will work to capitalize on in 2025."
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 253,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 314,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.78 million Pay-TV subscribers including 5.69 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.09 million Sling TV subscribers. This change resulted from the decrease in net DISH TV and net Sling TV subscriber losses due to lower subscriber disconnects in 2024 as a result of the company's emphasis on acquiring higher-quality subscribers.
- Wireless subscribers, excluding Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) subscribers, increased approximately 105,000 in the fourth quarter. The company closed the fourth quarter with 6.995 Wireless subscribers. On an unadjusted basis Wireless net subscribers increased by approximately 90,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 123,000 in the year-ago quarter. The net Wireless subscriber additions resulted from a lower Wireless churn rate and higher gross new Wireless subscriber activations compared to the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the fourth quarter with 883,000 Broadband Satellite subscribers, a decrease of approximately 29,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of 59,000 in the year-ago quarter. This decrease in net Broadband Satellite subscriber losses was primarily due to lower subscriber disconnects as a result of the new EchoStar XXIV (Jupiter 3) satellite service launch.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV
$ 2,667,311
$ 2,816,787
$ 10,688,204
$ 11,571,159
Wireless
902,853
907,609
3,607,983
3,732,160
Broadband and Satellite Services
412,482
449,779
1,575,788
1,755,559
All Other & Eliminations
(15,708)
(11,579)
(46,459)
(43,280)
Total
$ 3,966,938
$ 4,162,596
$ 15,825,516
$ 17,015,598
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$ 335,233
$ (2,029,882)
$ (119,546)
$ (1,702,057)
OIBDA
Pay-TV
$ 800,771
$ 809,464
$ 2,985,285
$ 3,081,102
Wireless
(501,728)
(746,741)
(1,697,023)
(1,723,924)
Broadband and Satellite Services
102,690
(432,686)
341,895
(39,347)
All Other & Eliminations
(4,589)
161
(4,034)
2,183
Total
$ 397,144
$ (369,802)
$ 1,626,123
$ 1,320,014
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)
Pay-TV
$ 53,198
$ 75,212
$ 218,473
$ 242,736
Wireless
559,333
841,522
2,065,570
3,748,624
Broadband and Satellite Services
40,498
61,172
212,581
233,423
Total
$ 653,029
$ 977,906
$ 2,496,624
$ 4,224,783
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
For the Three
Pay-TV
Wireless
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
721,593
$
(772,373)
$
(7,645)
$
(4,265)
$
(62,690)
Depreciation and amortization
79,178
270,645
110,335
(324)
459,834
OIBDA
$
800,771
$
(501,728)
$
102,690
$
(4,589)
$
397,144
For the Three
Segment operating income (loss)
$
714,319
$
(1,027,013)
$
(540,152)
$
719
$
(852,127)
Depreciation and amortization
95,145
280,272
107,466
(558)
482,325
OIBDA
$
809,464
$
(746,741)
$
(432,686)
$
161
$
(369,802)
For the Year
Pay-TV
Wireless
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
2,647,954
$
(2,831,906)
$
(117,901)
$
(2,217)
$
(304,070)
Depreciation and amortization
337,331
1,134,883
459,796
(1,817)
1,930,193
OIBDA
$
2,985,285
$
(1,697,023)
$
341,895
$
(4,034)
$
1,626,123
For the Year
Segment operating income (loss)
$
2,699,810
$
(2,524,553)
$
(458,609)
$
5,443
$
(277,909)
Depreciation and amortization
381,292
800,629
419,262
(3,260)
1,597,923
OIBDA
$
3,081,102
$
(1,723,924)
$
(39,347)
$
2,183
$
1,320,014
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,305,393
$
1,821,376
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents
150,898
-
Marketable investment securities
1,242,036
623,044
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $82,628 and $74,390, respectively
1,198,731
1,122,139
Inventory
455,197
665,169
Prepaids and other assets
655,233
644,005
Other current assets
88,255
16,081
Total current assets
8,095,743
4,891,814
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
169,627
118,065
Property and equipment, net
9,187,132
9,561,834
Regulatory authorizations, net
39,442,166
38,572,980
Other investments, net
202,327
314,370
Operating lease assets
3,260,768
3,065,448
Intangible assets, net
74,939
172,892
Other noncurrent assets, net
505,985
411,491
Total noncurrent assets
52,842,944
52,217,080
Total assets
$
60,938,687
$
57,108,894
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
740,984
$
774,011
Deferred revenue and other
650,940
754,658
Accrued programming
1,339,072
1,427,762
Accrued interest
352,499
297,678
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,804,516
1,717,826
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations
943,029
3,046,654
Total current liabilities
5,831,040
8,018,589
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion
25,660,288
19,717,266
Deferred tax liabilities, net
4,988,653
5,014,309
Operating lease liabilities
3,211,407
3,121,307
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
1,002,074
849,131
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
34,862,422
28,702,013
Total liabilities
40,693,462
36,720,602
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
438,382
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 155,048,676 and 140,153,020 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
155
140
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding
131
131
Additional paid-in capital
8,768,360
8,301,979
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(195,711)
(160,056)
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
11,618,437
11,737,983
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
20,191,372
19,880,177
Noncontrolling interests
53,853
69,733
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
20,245,225
19,949,910
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
60,938,687
$
57,108,894
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
14,956,126
$
16,145,763
$
17,596,265
Equipment sales and other revenue
869,390
869,835
1,037,981
Total revenue
15,825,516
17,015,598
18,634,246
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services
10,135,622
9,510,427
10,111,341
Cost of sales - equipment and other
1,636,955
2,434,904
2,099,136
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,426,816
2,989,154
3,015,325
Depreciation and amortization
1,930,193
1,597,923
1,174,895
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
761,099
711
Total costs and expenses
16,129,586
17,293,507
16,401,408
Operating income (loss)
(304,070)
(277,909)
2,232,838
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income, net
116,625
207,374
93,240
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(481,622)
(90,357)
(79,217)
Other, net
593,497
(1,770,792)
1,088,441
Total other income (expense)
228,500
(1,653,775)
1,102,464
Income (loss) before income taxes
(75,570)
(1,931,684)
3,335,302
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
(48,945)
296,860
(798,410)
Net income (loss)
(124,515)
(1,634,824)
2,536,892
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(4,969)
67,233
59,172
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(119,546)
$
(1,702,057)
$
2,477,720
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
Basic
274,079
270,842
270,102
Diluted
274,079
270,842
307,733
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.44)
$
(6.28)
$
9.17
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.44)
$
(6.28)
$
8.05
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(124,515)
$
(1,634,824)
$
2,536,892
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,930,193
1,597,923
1,174,895
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
761,099
711
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
73,217
(46,888)
(72,371)
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
-
1,693,387
(1,015,387)
Liberty Puerto Rico Asset Sale losses (gains)
(50,418)
-
-
EchoStar Exchange Offers debt extinguishment losses (gains)
(688,661)
-
-
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
36,383
51,514
82,994
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
28,281
(337,222)
729,587
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
73,451
8,099
3,087
Changes in allowance for credit losses
8,238
14,600
6,590
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
12,555
15,825
83,453
Other, net
183,775
158,284
250,697
Changes in current assets and current liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(171,365)
20,622
(74,812)
Prepaid and accrued income taxes
43,430
15,836
(36,115)
Inventory
189,648
(37,981)
16,200
Other current assets
(54,039)
(40,290)
21,737
Trade accounts payable
108,982
4,108
90,721
Deferred revenue and other
(103,718)
(78,555)
(71,709)
Accrued programming and other accrued expenses
(242,740)
267,110
(105,980)
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,252,697
2,432,647
3,621,190
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(1,253,543)
(2,407,546)
(1,965,859)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
573,031
3,710,544
4,159,830
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,544,877)
(3,100,921)
(3,050,472)
Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment
-
38,611
-
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
(951,747)
(1,162,473)
(984,309)
Proceeds from other debt investments
-
148,448
-
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
(1,104)
(2,009)
(7,206,865)
Sale of assets to CONX
26,719
-
-
Liberty Puerto Rico Asset Sale
95,435
-
-
Other, net
7,736
(33,386)
(11,900)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(3,048,350)
(2,808,732)
(9,059,575)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations
(108,961)
(121,981)
(86,229)
Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes
(2,933,714)
(1,643,469)
(2,056,821)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
5,386,000
1,500,000
2,000,000
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
(182,279)
21,635
(51,121)
Proceeds from issuance of PIPE Shares
400,000
-
-
Proceeds from New DISH DBS Financing
2,500,000
-
-
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium from New DISH DBS Financing
(134,510)
-
-
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes
-
73,024
-
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
4,192
10,598
27,438
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
(441,998)
-
-
Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum
-
(109,432)
-
Treasury share repurchase
-
-
(89,303)
Other, net
(5,153)
(7,496)
(18,413)
Net cash flows from financing activities
4,483,577
(277,121)
(274,449)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(5,721)
3,004
(2,306)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,682,203
(650,202)
(5,715,140)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,911,601
2,561,803
8,276,943
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,593,804
$
1,911,601
$
2,561,803
