PR Newswire
27.02.2025 13:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Q4 YoY Revenue Growth of 20%, With 22% Growth in Digital Transformation

Q4 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 14%, Organic Net Revenue Growth of 10%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 15%

Q4 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20%

Q4 EPS of $0.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.24

Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Record LTM Net New Business

Net New Business of $102 million in Q4; LTM Net New Business of $382 million

Introduce Guidance for 2025 of Total Net Revenue Growth of ~8%; Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%

Stagwell To Host Investor Day on April 2nd 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q4 Revenue of $789 million, an increase of 20% versus the prior year period; Full Year Revenue of $2.8 billion, an increase of 12% versus the prior year
  • Q4 Net Revenue of $630 million, an increase of 14% versus the prior year period; Full Year Net Revenue of $2.3 billion, an increase of 7% versus the prior year
  • Q4 Organic Net Revenue increased 10% versus the prior year period; Full Year Organic Net Revenue increased 5% versus the prior year
  • Q4 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million versus $1 million in the prior year period; Full Year Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $2 million versus $0.1 million in the prior year
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million, an increase of 30% versus the prior year period; Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $411 million, an increase of 14% versus the prior year
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20% on net revenue; Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18% on net revenue
  • Q4 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.03 versus $0.00 in the prior year period; Full Year Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.02 versus $0.00 in the prior year
  • Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.24 versus $0.12 in the prior year period; Full Year Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.77 versus $0.57 in the prior year
  • Net new business of $102 million in the fourth quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $382 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, said, "2024 was a breakthrough year for Stagwell and has fueled a strong start to 2025. We re-established ourselves as the fastest growing business in the industry, accelerated rapidly in Digital Transformation, took advantage of an unprecedented U.S. election cycle, and made strategic investments to expand our capabilities and geographical reach. I'm looking forward to a strong 2025."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Stagwell posted strong results in the fourth quarter with double-digit revenue growth in 4 of our 5 principal capabilities. We delivered fourth quarter revenue of $789 million. Simultaneously, we grew our adjusted EBITDA to $123 million, representing a 20% margin on net revenue, an improvement of approximately 230 bps over the prior year period, as we lowered our comp to revenue ratio to 57.5%, a company record. These results give us confidence in the year ahead."

Financial Outlook

2025 financial guidance is announced as follows:

  • Total Net Revenue growth of approximately 8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2025 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The video webcast will be accessible at https://bit.ly/3EVAIAk. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]

For Press:
 Beth Sidhu
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "create," "develop," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "goal," "guidance," "in development," "intend," "likely," "look," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize expected cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;
  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East), terrorist activities, natural disasters, and public health events;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2024, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue

$ 788,708


$ 654,895


$ 2,841,216


$ 2,527,177

Operating Expenses








Cost of services

502,522


419,865


1,842,978


1,621,174

Office and general expenses

203,887


179,871


711,803


661,250

Depreciation and amortization

38,771


35,036


151,652


142,831

Impairment and other losses

-


833


1,715


11,395


745,180


635,605


2,708,148


2,436,650

Operating Income

43,528


19,290


133,068


90,527

Other income (expenses):








Interest expense, net

(24,038)


(22,889)


(92,317)


(90,644)

Foreign exchange, net

645


(672)


(1,656)


(2,960)

Gain on sale of business

-


94,505


-


94,505

Other, net

(547)


108


(1,372)


(359)


(23,940)


71,052


(95,345)


542

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

19,588


90,342


37,723


91,069

Income tax expense

3,741


35,560


13,182


40,557

Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

15,847


54,782


24,541


50,512

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

-


(8,423)


503


(8,870)

Net income

15,847


46,359


25,044


41,642

Net income attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(12,612)


(45,073)


(22,785)


(41,508)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 3,235


$ 1,286


$ 2,259


$ 134

Earnings Per Common Share:








Basic

$ 0.03


$ 0.01


$ 0.02


$ -

Diluted

$ 0.03


$ -


$ 0.02


$ -

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:








Basic

109,266


112,769


110,890


117,259

Diluted

115,147


119,621


115,752


122,170









SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023


Foreign
Currency


Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)


Organic


Total Change


Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024


Organic


Total







Integrated Agencies Network

$ 302,137


$ 25


$ 4,800


$ 27,405


$ 32,230


$ 334,367


9.1 %


10.7 %

Brand Performance Network

168,519


75


-


6,046


6,121


174,640


3.6 %


3.6 %

Communications Network

68,229


42


15,757


23,666


39,465


107,694


34.7 %


57.8 %

All Other

12,181


(161)


2,950


(2,048)


741


12,922


(16.8) %


6.1 %


$ 551,066


$ (19)


$ 23,507


$ 55,069


$ 78,557


$ 629,623


10.0 %


14.3 %










Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Year Ended
December 31,
2023


Foreign
Currency


Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)


Organic


Total Change


Year Ended
December 31,
2024


Organic


Total







Integrated Agencies Network

$ 1,232,798


$ 226


$ 7,208


$ 32,521


$ 39,955


$ 1,272,753


2.6 %


3.2 %

Brand Performance Network

627,810


2,220


2,252


18,948


$ 23,420


651,230


3.0 %


3.7 %

Communications Network

245,261


(28)


22,177


$ 66,385


$ 88,534


333,795


27.1 %


36.1 %

All Other

46,585


(984)


(609)


(6,108)


(7,701)


38,884


(13.1) %


(16.5) %


$ 2,152,454


$ 1,434


$ 31,028


$ 111,746


$ 144,208


$ 2,296,662


5.2 %


6.7 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 334,367


$ 174,640


$ 107,694


$ 12,922


$ -


$ 629,623

Billable costs

73,558


13,688


72,150


(311)


-


159,085

Revenue

407,925


188,328


179,844


12,611


-


788,708













Billable costs

73,558


13,688


72,150


(311)


-


159,085

Staff costs

212,062


100,890


54,590


10,364


12,315


390,221

Administrative costs

32,857


23,959


10,940


2,692


5,006


75,454

Unbillable and other costs, net

16,455


19,224


965


4,105


-


40,749

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

72,993


30,567


41,199


(4,239)


(17,321)


123,199













Stock-based compensation

2,083


1,989


643


175


8,345


13,235

Depreciation and amortization

19,345


8,071


5,119


2,780


3,456


38,771

Deferred acquisition consideration

7,600


(1,290)


9,673


(938)


-


15,045

Other items, net (1)

7,388


3,173


1,146


185


728


12,620

Operating income (loss)

$ 36,577


$ 18,624


$ 24,618


$ (6,441)


$ (29,850)


$ 43,528


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Year Ended December 31, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 1,272,753


$ 651,230


$ 333,795


$ 38,884


$ -


$ 2,296,662

Billable costs

262,692


100,654


181,345


(137)


-


544,554

Revenue

1,535,445


751,884


515,140


38,747


-


2,841,216













Billable costs

262,692


100,654


181,345


(137)


-


544,554

Staff costs

792,041


397,301


177,629


34,999


47,736


1,449,706

Administrative costs

128,954


93,155


37,057


6,139


16,402


281,707

Unbillable and other costs, net

72,756


65,901


2,235


13,570


-


154,462

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

279,002


94,873


116,874


(15,824)


(64,138)


410,787













Stock-based compensation

27,253


6,977


3,374


904


13,653


52,161

Depreciation and amortization

78,076


34,595


14,126


12,718


12,137


151,652

Deferred acquisition consideration

13,290


(7,744)


18,770


(1,321)


-


22,995

Impairment and other losses

1,500


-


-


-


215


1,715

Other items, net (1)

20,592


19,536


3,250


887


4,931


49,196

Operating income (loss)

$ 138,291


$ 41,509


$ 77,354


$ (29,012)


$ (95,074)


$ 133,068


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 302,137


$ 168,519


$ 68,229


$ 12,181


$ -


$ 551,066

Billable costs

51,665


16,921


35,217


26


-


103,829

Revenue

353,802


185,440


103,446


12,207


-


654,895













Billable costs

51,665


16,921


35,217


26


-


103,829

Staff costs

195,953


97,871


43,319


6,292


11,088


354,523

Administrative costs

29,618


23,174


8,568


3,445


(1,871)


62,934

Unbillable and other costs, net

18,111


17,357


277


2,885


-


38,630

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

58,456


30,117


16,065


(441)


(9,217)


94,980













Stock-based compensation

12,015


2,364


1,157


91


6,937


22,564

Depreciation and amortization

19,680


8,090


2,800


2,238


2,228


35,036

Deferred acquisition consideration

3,813


1,739


(3,373)


-


-


2,179

Impairment and other losses

737


96


-


-


-


833

Other items, net (1)

6,403


3,713


198


95


4,669


15,078

Operating income (loss)

$ 15,808


$ 14,115


$ 15,283


$ (2,865)


$ (23,051)


$ 19,290


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Year Ended December 31, 2023



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 1,232,798


$ 627,810


$ 245,261


$ 46,585


$ -


$ 2,152,454

Billable costs

185,913


100,364


88,446


-


-


374,723

Revenue

1,418,711


728,174


333,707


46,585


-


2,527,177













Billable costs

185,913


100,364


88,446


-


-


374,723

Staff costs

768,846


386,803


159,165


37,416


36,938


1,389,168

Administrative costs

122,618


87,337


33,664


4,689


11,472


259,780

Unbillable and other costs, net

71,776


55,891


613


15,087


-


143,367

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

269,558


97,779


51,819


(10,607)


(48,410)


360,139













Stock-based compensation

27,485


6,204


3,334


518


19,638


57,179

Depreciation and amortization

81,957


33,250


11,016


8,390


8,218


142,831

Deferred acquisition consideration

11,931


2,851


30


(1,752)


-


13,060

Impairment and other losses

11,299


96


-


-


-


11,395

Other items, net (1)

20,225


12,206


1,535


1,174


10,007


45,147

Operating income (loss)

$ 116,661


$ 43,172


$ 35,904


$ (18,937)


$ (86,273)


$ 90,527


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ 3,235


$ 22,226


$ 25,461

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


40,500


40,500

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income


$ 3,235


$ 62,726


$ 65,961








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


115,147


2,567


117,714

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


115,147


154,216


269,363








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ 0.03




$ 0.24








Adjustments to Net income

Amortization




$ 30,572



Stock-based compensation




13,235



Deferred acquisition consideration




15,045



Other items, net




12,620







71,472



Adjusted tax expense




(20,040)







51,432



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




11,294







$ 62,726










Allocation of adjustments to Net income







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs




$ 22,226










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




29,206



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




11,294







40,500







$ 62,726




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Year Ended December 31, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ 2,259


$ 80,403


$ 82,662

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


123,942


123,942

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$ 2,259


$ 204,345


$ 206,604








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


115,752


2,234


117,986

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


115,752


153,883


269,635








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ 0.02




$ 0.77








Adjustments to Net Income

Amortization




$ 122,442



Impairment and other losses




1,715



Stock-based compensation




52,161



Deferred acquisition consideration




22,995



Other items, net




49,196







248,509



Adjusted tax expense




(61,308)







187,201



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




17,144







$ 204,345










Allocation of adjustments to Net income

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs




$ 80,403










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




106,798



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




17,144







123,942







$ 204,345




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ 127


$ (4,705)


$ (4,578)

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


35,780


35,780

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$ 127


$ 31,075


$ 31,202








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


119,621


-


119,621

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


119,621


151,649


271,270








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ -




$ 0.12








Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization




$ 27,231



Impairment and other losses




833



Stock-based compensation




22,564



Deferred acquisition consideration




3,338



Gain on sale of business




(94,505)



Other items, net




15,078







(25,461)



Adjusted tax expense




14,768







(10,693)



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




41,768







$ 31,075










Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss)







Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs




$ (4,705)










Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




(5,988)



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




41,768







35,780







$ 31,075




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Year Ended December 31, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ 134


$ 52,712


$ 52,846

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


106,153


106,153

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$ 134


$ 158,865


$ 158,999








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


122,170


3,628


125,798

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


154,972


154,972

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


122,170


158,600


280,770








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$ -




$ 0.57








Adjustments to Net income

Amortization




$ 113,835



Impairment and other losses




11,395



Stock-based compensation




57,179



Deferred acquisition consideration




13,060



Gain on sale of business




(94,505)



Other items, net




45,147







146,111



Adjusted tax expense




(26,312)







119,799



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




39,066







$ 158,865










Allocation of adjustments to Net income







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$ 52,712










Net income to attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




67,087



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




39,066







106,153







$ 158,865




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 131,339


$ 119,737

Accounts receivable, net

716,415


697,178

Expenditures billable to clients

173,194


114,097

Other current assets

114,200


94,054

Total Current Assets

1,135,148


1,025,066

Fixed assets, net

72,706


77,825

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

219,400


254,278

Goodwill

1,554,146


1,498,815

Other intangible assets, net

836,783


818,220

Other assets

90,038


92,843

Total Assets

$ 3,908,221


$ 3,767,047

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 449,347


$ 414,980

Accrued media

245,883


291,777

Accruals and other liabilities

265,356


233,046

Advance billings

294,609


301,674

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

60,195


65,899

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

51,906


66,953

Total Current Liabilities

1,367,296


1,374,329

Long-term debt

1,353,624


1,145,828

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

50,209


34,105

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

245,397


281,307

Deferred tax liabilities, net

47,239


40,509

Other liabilities

59,139


54,905

Total Liabilities

3,122,904


2,930,983

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

8,412


10,792

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees




Shareholders' Equity




Common shares - Class A & B

115


118

Common shares - Class C

2


2

Paid-in capital

343,647


348,494

Retained earnings

11,740


21,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,773)


(13,067)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

331,731


356,695

Noncontrolling interests

445,174


468,577

Total Shareholders' Equity

776,905


825,272

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,908,221


$ 3,767,047

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 25,044


$ 41,642

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

52,161


57,179

Depreciation and amortization

151,652


142,831

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

75,117


76,653

Impairment and other losses

1,715


11,395

Deferred income taxes

(10,686)


19,443

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

23,005


13,060

Gain on sale of business

-


(94,505)

Other, net

7,622


8,313

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable

8,465


(58,704)

Expenditures billable to clients

(54,350)


(21,477)

Other assets

(6,200)


1,153

Accounts payable

24,438


52,837

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(28,658)


(24,647)

Advance billings

(22,651)


(41,137)

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(83,905)


(87,629)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(19,910)


(15,400)

Net cash provided by operating activities

142,859


81,007

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(18,912)


(14,238)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(103,254)


(23,339)

Capitalized software

(35,094)


(28,175)

Proceeds from sale of business, net

-


229,484

Other

(5,212)


(7,781)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(162,472)


155,951

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(1,755,000)


(1,986,500)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,960,000


1,945,500

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(108,249)


(223,835)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(26,723)


(24,964)

Payment of deferred consideration

(29,774)


(49,221)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(3,316)


-

Debt issuance costs

-


(844)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

36,938


(339,864)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,723)


2,054

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,602


(100,852)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

119,737


220,589

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 131,339


$ 119,737

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

