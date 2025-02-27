Cars Commerce: Cars.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Record Full Year Revenue of $719 Million, up 4% Year-Over-Year

AccuTrade Connected Expands to ~1,000 Subscribers

Generated $153MM of Annual Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, up 12% Year-Over-Year

Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc . (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc." or the "Company"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"Our fourth quarter was highlighted by strong OEM and National revenue, which was up 15% year-over-year, and robust Adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 31%, capping a year of solid growth and consistent profitability improvement. As the automotive industry looks for efficiency, the benefits of leveraging our platform of connected solutions are leading to measurable benefits and meaningful sales impact for our customers," said Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of Cars Commerce. "We are excited about new capabilities and additional product enhancements in 2025 that give us confidence in accelerating organic growth and creating long-term, sustainable value for shareholders."

Q4 2024 and Full Year Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Change %

2024

2023

Change % Revenue $ 180,431

$ 179,606

NM

$ 719,152

$ 689,183

4 % Net income 17,304

8,346

107 %

48,188

118,442

(59 %) Adjusted net income 32,508

32,748

(1 %)

114,923

108,777

6 % Adjusted EBITDA 55,488

55,404

NM

209,717

194,884

8 % Net income per diluted share 0.26

0.12

117 %

0.72

1.74

(59 %) Adjusted net income per diluted share 0.49

0.48

2 %

1.71

1.59

8 %



NM = Not meaningful

Q4 2024 Key Metrics and Operational Highlights

(in millions, except dealer data) Quarter Ended



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Change % Q/Q

Change %

Y/Y Average Monthly Unique Visitors 23.1

24.5

24.3

(6 %)

(5 %) Traffic ("Visits") 143.8

154.2

142.7

(7 %)

1 % Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD") $ 2,475

$ 2,478

$ 2,523

NM

(2 %) Dealer Customers 19,206

19,255

19,504

NM

(2 %)



NM = Not meaningful

Organic traffic was 61% of traffic share in the fourth quarter, up from 58% in the prior year period, demonstrating the Cars.com marketplace's differentiated traffic acquisition strategy and leading consumer brand

Average Monthly Unique Visitors was down 5% YoY in line with seasonal trends, balanced by repeat visitation up 6% YoY, reflecting our ability to consistently attract high-intent, in-market shoppers as vehicle inventory supply improves

Cars.com exited 2024 with the highest monthly unique visitors and, on average, the most time spent on site per visit, among automotive marketplace competitors*

AccuTrade Connected grew to a new record of approximately 1,000 subscribers, and has been endorsed by ten OEM partners as of January 2025, supporting broader dealer awareness and additional sales opportunities

DealerClub acquisition closed in January 2025, adding dealer-to-dealer, reputation-based wholesale auction capabilities to Cars Commerce platform

"AccuTrade had a strong fourth quarter and we believe the durable improvements we made to the customer and product experience will continue serving as tailwinds for subscriber growth throughout 2025. The addition of DealerClub's wholesale auction capabilities, now allows customers to appraise, source, retail, and wholesale vehicles all within the Cars Commerce platform, demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior ROI through simplified solutions that power dealership growth," added Mr. Vetter. "Our team is focused on integrating DealerClub and cross-selling solutions to drive ARPD and transaction revenue growth in 2025 and beyond."

*Source: Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, December 2024, U.S., Target Audience 18+, Total Unique Visitors / Viewers (Target Audience) and Average Minutes Per Visit, Custom-Defined List including [M] CARS.COM, [C] CARGURUS.COM, [E] AUTOTRADER.COM, [C] KBB.COM, [P] CARFAX.COM.

Q4 2024 Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $180.4 million, an increase of $0.8 million and up slightly compared to the prior year period. Subscription-based Dealer revenue was down 1% year-over-year, reflecting external pressures on dealer profitability and marketing spend, partially offset by D2C Media growth. OEM and National revenue grew 15% year-over-year, capturing strong demand from automakers seeking increased consumer awareness as on-lot inventory levels increased.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $160.7 million, compared to $164.7 million for the prior year period. The earnout associated with D2C Media is classified as compensation expense and is reflected primarily in General and administrative expense. This quarter, the Company expensed $2.7 million associated with the D2C earnout. Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $149.6 million, relatively flat compared to the prior year period with sustained emphasis on investments in Product and technology to drive long-term growth.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $17.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to Net income of $8.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change in Net income is primarily attributable to the gain on the sale of an equity investment. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter totaled $55.5 million, or 30.8% of revenue, representing the strongest quarter of Adjusted EBITDA performance on both a dollar and margin basis in fiscal 2024.

Full Year Results

Revenue for fiscal 2024 totaled $719.2 million, a new full year record, increasing $30.0 million and up over 4% year-over-year. Subscription-based Dealer revenue was up 3% year-over-year, driven by solutions growth in dealer websites and trade and appraisal products, and the acquisition of D2C Media. OEM and National revenue was up 18% year-over-year, based on greater marketing by manufacturers to reach in-market shoppers as vehicle inventory levels rose throughout the year.

Total operating expenses for the year were $665.7 million, compared to $635.1 million in 2023, which included $11 million in expenses classified as compensation associated with the D2C earnout. Adjusted Operating Expenses for the year were $616.6 million, a $22.5 million increase compared to the prior year that was largely driven by compensation and employee-related expenses to accelerate Product and technology investments. Accordingly, Depreciation and amortization expense also grew year-over-year, in-line with the elevated focus on product and technology development.

Net income for the year totaled $48.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to Net income of $118.4 million, or $1.74 per diluted share in the prior year. Net income in the prior year had benefited from the release of a significant portion of the Company's valuation allowance, given the expectation of projected future income and utilization of the Company's tax assets. Adjusted net income for the year was $114.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $108.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled $209.7 million, or 29.2% of revenue, compared to $194.9 million, or 28.3% of revenue, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA growth reflected strong fixed cost leverage, operating leverage from improved marketing and advertising efficiency, and overall revenue growth.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $152.5 million, compared to $136.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow in the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $128.1 million, compared to $115.8 million in the prior year. Free cash flow increased primarily due to Adjusted EBITDA growth, partially offset by increased net working capital and capital expenditures.

The Company repaid $30.0 million of debt during 2024, reducing total debt outstanding to $460.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company's total net leverage (as defined in the Company's credit facility) remained 2.0x as of December 31, 2024, at the low-end of its target total net leverage range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2024 was $340.7 million, which is defined as Cash and cash equivalents of $50.7 million and revolver capacity of $290.0 million.

Share Repurchase and 2025 Authorization

The Company continues to execute on its capital allocation strategy and repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock for $49.2 million in 2024. In the second half of 2024, the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares representing approximately 49% of free cash flow, in-line with its target to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases for this period.

In February 2025, the Company announced the authorization of a $250 million share repurchase program with a three-year term. The Company is targeting share repurchases totaling $60 to $70 million for 2025, demonstrating its commitment to both return capital to shareholders and offset expected dilution from stock-based compensation.

"Our highly leverageable operating model, market-leading brand, and focus on cost discipline lifted fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin to the midpoint of our guidance range despite modest revenue growth. Furthermore, free cash generation reached the highest level since 2018, giving us the flexibility to both meet our share repurchase commitment and invest in product and technology capabilities to augment our platform. Looking ahead, we remain committed to utilizing our newly approved share repurchase authorization to return capital to shareholders while simultaneously investing for long-term growth," said Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Cars Commerce.

First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

First quarter revenue is expected to be between $178 million and $181 million, relatively consistent with revenue in the prior year period. Dealer revenue reflects the fourth quarter exit rate for the Company's subscription products, which was negatively impacted by pressure on dealer spending at year end. OEM and National revenue is expected to continue growing year-over-year, supporting increased marketing and advertising activity by automakers as they compete for consumer demand amidst rising vehicle inventory levels.

For the full year, the Company anticipates revenue of $745 million to $755 million, driven by ongoing growth initiatives related to improved adoption of AccuTrade, broad-based repackaging across multiple product lines, and new product launches, including DealerClub.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2025 is expected to be between 25.5% and 27%. In addition to seasonally higher Marketing and sales investments for large-scale industry events in the first quarter, the Company is also investing to accelerate integration of DealerClub following the close of that acquisition in January 2025.

For the full year, the Company expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA margin between 29% to 31%, driven by leverageable revenue growth and sustained cost discipline.

Q4 2024 Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. CT. This webcast may be accessed at the Cars Commerce Investor Relations website, investor.cars.com . An archive of the webcast will be available at investor.cars.com following the conclusion of the call.

About Cars Commerce

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities - enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around four industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars.com , award-winning technology and digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, a reputation-based dealer-to-dealer wholesale auction from DealerClub and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Expenses. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These financial measures are presented as supplemental measures of operating performance because the Company believes they provide meaningful information regarding the Company's performance and provide a basis to compare operating results between periods. In addition, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure for determining incentive compensation targets. Adjusted EBITDA also is used as a performance measure under the Company's credit agreement and includes adjustments such as the items defined below and other further adjustments, which are defined in the credit agreement. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by the Company's lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP in this earnings release, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Other companies may define or calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense, net, (2) income tax (benefit) expense, (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (7) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (8) certain other items, such as transaction-related items, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

Transaction-related items result from actual or potential transactions such as business combinations, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, financing transactions, and other strategic transactions, including, without limitation, (1) transaction-related bonuses and (2) expenses for advisors and representatives such as investment bankers, consultants, attorneys and accounting firms. Transaction-related items may also include, without limitation, transition and integration costs such as retention bonuses and acquisition-related milestone payments to acquired employees, consulting, compensation and other incremental costs associated with integration projects, fair value changes to contingent considerations and amortization of deferred revenue related to the AccuTrade acquisition.

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income (loss) excluding, net of their related tax effects: (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (4) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (5) certain other items, such as transaction-related costs, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed technology.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, long-lived assets, severance, transformation and other exit costs and transaction-related items.

Key Metric Definitions

Average Monthly Unique Visitors ("UVs") and Traffic ("Visits"). The Company defines UVs in a given month as the number of distinct visitors that engage with its platform during that month. Visitors are identified when a user first visits an individual Cars.com property on an individual device/browser combination or installs one of its mobile apps on an individual device. If a visitor accesses more than one of its web properties or apps or uses more than one device or browser, each of those unique property/browser/app/device combinations counts toward the number of UVs. Traffic is defined as the number of visits to Cars.com desktop and mobile properties (responsive sites and mobile apps). The Company measured UVs and Traffic via Adobe Analytics through the year ended December 31, 2023. As of January 1, 2024, the Company began to measure UVs and Traffic via RudderStack, which we believe better aligns to the Company's product and technology platform and provides improved visibility into its UVs and Traffic. Prior period UVs and Traffic information has not been recast, as it is impracticable to do so. These metrics do not include traffic to Dealer Inspire or D2C Media websites.

Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD"). The Company believes that its ability to grow ARPD is an indicator of the value proposition of its platform. The Company defines ARPD as Dealer revenue, excluding digital advertising services, during the period divided by the monthly average number of Dealer Customers during the same period. Beginning December 31, 2023, this key operating metric includes D2C Media.

Dealer Customers. Dealer Customers represent dealerships subscribed to our products as of the end of each reporting period. Each physical or virtual dealership location is counted separately, whether it is a single-location proprietorship or part of a large, consolidated dealer group. Beginning December 31, 2023, this key operating metric includes D2C Media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "estimate," "target," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "mission," "strive," "more," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, strategies, estimates, projections and assumptions, experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cars Commerce and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. While Cars Commerce and its management make such statements in good faith and believe such judgments are reasonable, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future strategic action, performance or results. Our actual results, performance, achievements, strategic actions or prospects could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements in making investment decisions. When we make comparisons of results between current and prior periods, we do not intend to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and you should view such comparisons as historical data. Whether or not any such forward-looking statement is in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results and strategic actions to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a detailed discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see "Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7., Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2025 and our other filings filed with the SEC and available on our website at investor.cars.com or via EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this report are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Dealer $ 159,551

$ 161,393

$ 640,722

$ 621,661 OEM and National 17,745

15,410

65,894

55,904 Other 3,135

2,803

12,536

11,618 Total revenue 180,431

179,606

719,152

689,183 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue and operations 31,730

30,918

124,332

122,205 Product and technology 29,040

25,230

113,931

99,584 Marketing and sales 53,838

58,835

231,502

235,471 General and administrative 21,359

23,069

88,707

76,807 Depreciation and amortization 24,683

26,619

107,182

101,000 Total operating expenses 160,650

164,671

665,654

635,067 Operating income 19,781

14,935

53,498

54,116 Nonoperating expenses:













Interest expense, net (7,739)

(8,254)

(32,197)

(32,425) Other income (expense), net 8,064

(4,790)

40,562

(3,586) Total nonoperating income (expense), net 325

(13,044)

8,365

(36,011) Income before income taxes 20,106

1,891

61,863

18,105 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,802

(6,455)

13,675

(100,337) Net income $ 17,304

$ 8,346

$ 48,188

$ 118,442 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 65,071

66,510

66,006

66,742 Diluted 66,802

68,326

67,387

68,227 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.13

$ 0.73

$ 1.77 Diluted 0.26

0.12

0.72

1.74

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)









December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,673

$ 39,198 Accounts receivable, net 133,741

125,373 Prepaid expenses 13,782

12,553 Other current assets 16,134

1,314 Total current assets 214,330

178,438 Property and equipment, net 40,704

43,853 Goodwill 143,279

147,058 Intangible assets, net 585,690

669,167 Deferred tax assets, net 100,530

112,953 Investments and other assets, net 27,332

20,980 Total assets $ 1,111,865

$ 1,172,449 Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 33,498

$ 22,259 Accrued compensation 36,295

31,669 Current portion of long-term debt, net -

23,129 Other accrued liabilities 47,092

68,691 Total current liabilities 116,885

145,748 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt, net 455,288

460,119 Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,773

8,757 Other noncurrent liabilities 21,434

65,717 Total noncurrent liabilities 483,495

534,593 Total liabilities 600,380

680,341 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively -

- Common Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 64,391

and 65,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 643

659 Additional paid-in capital 1,473,986

1,500,232 Accumulated deficit (961,546)

(1,009,734) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,598)

951 Total stockholders' equity 511,485

492,108 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,111,865

$ 1,172,449

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)









Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 48,188

$ 118,442 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 26,677

22,331 Amortization of intangible assets 80,505

78,669 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (33,473)

5,537 Stock-based compensation 30,553

28,491 Deferred income taxes 11,894

(114,498) Provision for doubtful accounts 3,389

2,986 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,249

3,042 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency denominated transactions 3,697

(2,072) Gain on sale of equity investment (10,846)

- Amortization of deferred revenue related to AccuTrade acquisition -

(883) Other, net 662

1,026 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (12,321)

(15,567) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,390)

(5,101) Accounts payable 11,104

3,722 Accrued compensation 5,313

11,638 Other liabilities (9,677)

(1,043) Net cash provided by operating activities 152,524

136,720 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (216)

(76,168) Capitalization of internally developed technology (21,381)

(19,602) Purchase of property and equipment (3,000)

(1,280) Net cash used in investing activities (24,597)

(97,050) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from Revolving Loan borrowings -

45,000 Payments of Revolving Loan borrowings and long-term debt (30,000)

(36,250) Payments for stock-based compensation plans, net (7,475)

(9,205) Repurchases of common stock (49,179)

(31,293) Payments of contingent consideration (27,435)

- Payments of debt issuance costs and other fees (1,869)

- Net cash used in financing activities (115,958)

(31,748) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (494)

(439) Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents 11,475

7,483 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,198

31,715 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,673

$ 39,198 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,487

$ 17,636 Cash paid for interest 32,525

30,416

Cars.com Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 17,304

$ 8,346

$ 48,188

$ 118,442 Interest expense, net 7,739

8,254

32,197

32,425 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,802

(6,455)

13,675

(100,337) Depreciation and amortization 24,683

26,619

107,182

101,000 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 7,166

7,844

32,373

30,127 Transaction-related and other one-time items (6,989)

12,868

(27,644)

15,299 Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,783

(2,072)

3,746

(2,072) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,488

$ 55,404

$ 209,717

$ 194,884































Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 17,304

$ 8,346

$ 48,188

$ 118,442 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 7,166

7,844

32,373

30,127 Amortization of intangible assets 17,312

20,655

80,505

78,669 Transaction-related items 2,744

11,253

(21,722)

10,698 Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,783

(2,072)

3,746

(2,072) Other one-time items (9,733)

1,615

(5,922)

4,601 Valuation allowance -

(5,069)

-

(101,182) Income tax impact of adjustments (5,068)

(9,824)

(22,245)

(30,506) Adjusted net income $ 32,508

$ 32,748

$ 114,923

$ 108,777















Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 1.71

$ 1.59 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 66,802

68,326

67,387

68,227































Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,007

$ 45,140

$ 152,524

$ 136,720 Capitalization of internally developed technology (4,611)

(4,764)

(21,381)

(19,602) Purchase of property and equipment (954)

(543)

(3,000)

(1,280) Free cash flow $ 24,442

$ 39,833

$ 128,143

$ 115,838































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 31,730

$ -

$ (149)

$ 31,581 Product and technology 29,040

-

(2,642)

26,398 Marketing and sales 53,838

(43)

(1,360)

52,435 General and administrative 21,359

(3,814)

(3,015)

14,530 Depreciation and amortization 24,683

-

-

24,683 Total operating expenses $ 160,650

$ (3,857)

$ (7,166)

$ 149,627















Total nonoperating income (expense), net $ 325

$ (8,063)

$ -

$ (7,738)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 30,918

$ -

$ (396)

$ 30,522 Product and technology 25,230

-

(2,518)

22,712 Marketing and sales 58,835

(48)

(1,566)

57,221 General and administrative 23,069

(6,003)

(3,364)

13,702 Depreciation and amortization 26,619

-

-

26,619 Total operating expenses $ 164,671

$ (6,051)

$ (7,844)

$ 150,776















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (13,044)

$ 4,745

$ -

$ (8,299)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Year Ended December 31, 2024:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 124,332

$ -

$ (922)

$ 123,410 Product and technology 113,931

-

(11,388)

102,543 Marketing and sales 231,502

(174)

(5,722)

225,606 General and administrative 88,707

(16,489)

(14,341)

57,877 Depreciation and amortization 107,182

-

-

107,182 Total operating expenses $ 665,654

$ (16,663)

$ (32,373)

$ 616,618















Total nonoperating income (expense), net $ 8,365

$ (40,561)

$ -

$ (32,196)















(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Year Ended December 31, 2023:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 122,205

$ -

$ (1,571)

$ 120,634 Product and technology 99,584

-

(9,360)

90,224 Marketing and sales 235,471

(48)

(6,078)

229,345 General and administrative 76,807

(10,797)

(13,118)

52,892 Depreciation and amortization 101,000

-

-

101,000 Total operating expenses $ 635,067

$ (10,845)

$ (30,127)

$ 594,095















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (36,011)

$ 3,465

$ -

$ (32,546)















(1) Includes transaction related items, severance, transformation and other exit costs, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, and write-off of long-lived assets and other.

