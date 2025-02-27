Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Full Year Highlights:

Total revenues increased 13% to $644.7 million

Net loss available to stockholders improved by $14.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% to $91.2 million

Lindblad segment Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 7% to $1,170 and Occupancy was 78%

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Experiencing our ships firsthand, I was both humbled and inspired by the truly unmatched adventures we offer, from the most agile and immersive expeditions to the warmth and intimacy of the atmosphere onboard. Lindblad Expeditions pioneered and perfected exploration in the world's most awe-inspiring destinations. 2024 was not only a record year, it was also a foundational one for future growth. With a strengthened Disney/National Geographic relationship, expanded capacity in core markets, and the increased scale of our six-brand portfolio, we are entering 2025 with strong tailwinds. This year, we are focused on driving demand, innovating smartly on costs, and unlocking new portfolio opportunities to further expand our reach and impact."

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Full year tour revenues of $644.7 million increased $75.2 million, or 13%, as compared to a year ago. The increase was driven by a $25.9 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $49.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $423.3 million increased $25.9 million, or 7%, compared to a year ago. The increase was driven by a 2% increase in available guest nights due to greater fleet utilization, a 7% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,170 due to higher pricing and higher occupancy of 78% in 2024 as compared to 77% a year ago.

Land Experiences segment tour revenues of $221.4 million increased $49.2 million, or 29%, compared to a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled, higher pricing and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the full year was $35.8 million, $0.67 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $50.0 million, $0.94 per diluted share, in 2023. The $14.2 million improvement primarily reflects higher operating results, lower tax expense, and lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization, transaction-related costs and foreign currency losses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $91.2 million increased $20.0 million as compared to 2023 driven by a $10.9 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $9.1 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $59.4 million increased $10.9 million as compared to 2023, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased marketing and higher general and administrative investments to drive long-term growth initiatives, and increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million increased $9.1 million as compared to 2023, due to increased tour revenues and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, credit card fees and commission expense.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Fourth quarter tour revenues of $148.6 million increased $23.2 million, or 19%, as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by a $4.9 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $18.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $90.7 million increased $4.9 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by a 13% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,150 due to higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 78% compared to 70% as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $57.9 million increased $39.6 million, or 46%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled, higher pricing and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the fourth quarter was $26.2 million, $0.48 per diluted share, as compared with net loss available to stockholders of $28.5 million, $0.53 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $2.3 million improvement primarily reflects higher operating results and lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization and foreign currency losses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million increased $9.6 million as compared to the same period in 2023 driven by a $6.6 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $3.0 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million increased $6.6 million as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased marketing spend and higher general and administrative investments to drive long-term growth initiatives, and increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million increased $3.0 million as compared to the same period in 2023, due to increased tour revenues and the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, credit card fees and commission expense.





For the three months ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2024



2023



Change



%



2024



2023



Change



%

Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 90,683



$ 85,750



$ 4,933





6 %



$ 423,306



$ 397,410



$ 25,896





7 %

Land Experiences



57,926





39,612





18,314





46 %





221,421





172,133





49,288





29 %

Total tour revenues

$ 148,609



$ 125,362



$ 23,247





19 %



$ 644,727



$ 569,543



$ 75,184





13 %

Operating income (loss):































































Lindblad

$ (13,019)



$ (17,268)



$ 4,249





25 %



$ (2,928)



$ (8,692)



$ 5,764





66 %

Land Experiences



5,448





3,426





2,022





59 %





24,481





19,291





5,190





27 %

Total operating (loss) income

$ (7,571)



$ (13,842)



$ 6,271





45 %



$ 21,553



$ 10,599



$ 10,954





103 %

Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 6,149



$ (431)



$ 6,579





NM



$ 59,400



$ 48,456



$ 10,944





23 %

Land Experiences



7,281





4,281





3,001





70 %





31,832





22,750





9,082





40 %

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,430



$ 3,850



$ 9,580





249 %



$ 91,232



$ 71,206



$ 20,026





28 %



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared with $187.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase primarily reflects $92.4 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $33.5 used in purchasing property and equipment, as well as, $16.7 million in cash used in the acquisition of additional ownership in Natural Habitat and DuVine.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total debt position of $635.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

Acquisitions

In January 2025, the Company closed on two purpose-built Galápagos expedition vessels to join the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions fleet. The first of the two new ships, the National Geographic Gemini, is a 48-guest configuration featuring two unique dining venues and 28 outward-facing cabins, including 13 balcony suites. Even more intimate, the second vessel, the National Geographic Delfina, is a 16-guest, eight-cabin catamaran perfect for family vacations, affinity groups, and private charters. Both ships have gone through revitalizations and will embody the spirit of adventure and extreme comfort, both synonymous with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, and will celebrate the Company's deep connection to the islands, Ecuador, and its people. The National Geographic Delfina embarked on its inaugural voyage in February 2025, with the National Geographic Gemini set to embark on its inaugural voyage in March 2025.

The Company continues to expand its land-based experiential travel offerings and increase the addressable market. On July 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition Wineland-Thomson Adventures Inc., an adventure travel group that primarily operates African safaris. The aggregate purchase price was $30 million and was financed through $24.0 million and $6.0 million in Lindblad stock. With the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures, Lindblad Expeditions creates a portfolio of six adventure brands targeting the growing adventure travel market with unique, authentic experiences on both land and at sea.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We continue to be encouraged by the strong demand in the adventure travel market for both the Lindblad and Land Experiences segments. Booking curves are trending ahead of prior year for 2025 and 2026 for both segments.

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2025 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $700 - $750 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $100 - $112 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of February 24, 2025, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of February 24, 2025, there were 54.6 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International).

The Access Code is 2974921. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, ship- and land-based journeys on all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, offering ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists, naturalists, photographers and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, visit?investors.expeditions.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of interest rates, taxes, inflation, unemployment and perceptions of these and similar conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) suspended operations, cancelling or rescheduling of voyages and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to health pandemics or geopolitical events such as the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia - Ukraine conflict, political unrest, terrorism, war, the denial and/or unavailability of ports of call, or another unexpected event in destinations we visit; (iii) events and conditions around the world, including war and other military actions, such as civil unrest in Ecuador, the Israel-Hamas war, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, higher fuel prices, higher interest rates and other general concerns about the state of the economy or other events impacting the ability or desire of people to travel; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to civil unrest, travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (viii) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (ix) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully close merger and acquisition transactions and integrate acquisitions; (x) our business strategy and plans; (xi) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (xii) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xiii) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xiv) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xv) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xvi) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xvii) loss of business due to competition; (xviii) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xiv) the result of future financing efforts; (xx) our common stock ranks junior to our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with respect to dividends and amounts payable in the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of our affairs; and (xxi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of December 31, 2024



As of December 31,

2023



















ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 183,941



$ 156,845

Restricted cash



32,202





30,499

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



62,290





57,158

Total current assets



278,433





244,502



















Property and equipment, net



518,390





526,002

Goodwill



59,031





42,017

Intangibles, net



15,923





9,412

Other long-term assets



5,128





9,364

Total assets

$ 876,905



$ 831,297



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 318,666



$ 252,199

Accrued expenses



58,054





48,901

Accounts payable



13,860





16,154

Lease liabilities - current



1,845





1,923

Long-term debt - current



29





47

Total current liabilities



392,454





319,224



















Long-term debt, less current portion



625,425





621,778

Deferred tax liabilities



3,537





2,118

Other long-term liabilities



1,024





1,943

Total liabilities



1,022,440





945,063



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



78,155





73,514

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



29,424





37,784







107,579





111,298



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,507,977 and

53,390,082 issued, 54,376,154 and 53,332,150 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively



6





5

Additional paid-in capital



109,473





97,139

Accumulated deficit



(362,881)





(322,208)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



288





-

Total stockholder's deficit



(253,114)





(225,064)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 876,905



$ 831,297



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data)







































For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



































Tour revenues

$ 148,609



$ 125,362



$ 644,727



$ 569,543



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



81,242





77,082





343,673





322,376

General and administrative



39,086





32,842





139,921





118,431

Selling and marketing



20,976





16,229





87,018





71,426

Depreciation and amortization



14,875





13,051





52,562





46,711

Total operating expenses



156,179





139,204





623,174





558,944



































Operating income



(7,570)





(13,842)





21,553





10,599



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(11,598)





(11,421)





(45,738)





(45,014)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



(1,017)





705





(1,065)





751

Other (expense) income



150





(293)





159





(4,066)

Total other expense



(12,465)





(11,009)





(46,644)





(48,329)



































Income (loss) before income taxes



(20,035)





(24,851)





(25,091)





(37,730)

Income tax expense



5,154





1,561





3,104





3,146



































Net income (loss)



(25,189)





(26,412)





(28,195)





(40,876)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(141)





992





2,984





4,734

Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



(25,048)





(27,404)





(31,179)





(45,610)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,187





1,117





4,641





4,373



































Net income (loss) available to stockholders

$ (26,235)



$ (28,521)



$ (35,820)



$ (49,983)



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



54,368,520





53,343,125





53,817,462





53,256,513

Diluted



54,368,520





53,343,125





53,817,462





53,256,513



































Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.48)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.94)

Diluted

$ (0.48)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.94)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





































For the years ended December 31,



































2024



2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















































Net loss

































$ (28,195)



$ (40,876)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















































Depreciation and amortization



































52,562





46,711

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



































3,699





3,368

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



































893





811

Stock-based compensation



































9,833





13,886

Deferred income taxes



































2,052





2,719

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



































1,065





(751)

Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



































-





3,860

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















































Prepaid expenses and other current assets



































(1,238)





(3,454)

Unearned passenger revenues



































52,966





7,098

Other long-term assets



































(2,037)





(1,871)

Other long-term liabilities



































-





-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



































1,750





(5,210)

Operating lease liabilities



































(995)





(850)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



































92,355





25,441



















































Cash Flows From Investing Activities















































Purchases of property and equipment



































(33,520)





(29,963)

Acquisition (net of cash acquired)



































(10,559)





-

Sale of securities



































-





15,163

Net cash used in investing activities



































(44,079)





(14,800)



















































Cash Flows From Financing Activities















































Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest



































(16,721)





-

Proceeds from long-term debt



































-





275,000

Repayments of long-term debt



































(49)





(205,704)

Payment of deferred financing costs



































(21)





(7,489)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



































(2,974)





(1,128)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



































(19,765)





60,679

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



































288





-

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



































28,799





71,320

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



































187,344





116,024



















































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

































$ 216,143



$ 187,344



















































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















































Cash paid during the period:















































Interest

































$ 49,423



$ 43,695

Income taxes



































319





711

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















































Non-cash preferred stock dividend

































$ 4,641



$ 4,373

Shares issued in connection with acquisition



































6,000





-

Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares



































145





-

Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares



































(145)





-



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated



































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net loss

$ (25,189)



$ (26,412)



$ (28,195)



$ (40,876)

Interest expense, net



11,598





11,421





45,738





45,014

Income tax expense



5,154





1,561





3,104





3,146

Depreciation and amortization



14,875





13,051





52,562





46,711

Loss (gain) loss on foreign currency



1,017





(705)





1,065





(751)

Other (income) expense



(150)





293





(159)





4,066

Stock-based compensation



2,470





4,641





9,833





13,886

Legal settlement



3,000





-





3,000





-

Transaction-related costs



655





-





3,913





-

Reorganization costs



-





-





371





-

Other



-





-





-





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,430



$ 3,850



$ 91,232



$ 71,206



Reconciliation of Operating Income

to Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Lindblad Segment



































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating loss

$ (13,019)



$ (17,268)



$ (2,928)



$ (8,692)

Depreciation and amortization



13,441





12,196





48,433





43,351

Stock-based compensation



2,647





4,641





9,656





13,787

Legal settlement



3,000





-





3,000





-

Transaction-related costs



80





-





868





-

Reorganization costs



-





-





371





-

Other



-





-





-





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,149



$ (431)



$ 59,400



$ 48,456



































Land Experiences Segment



































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating income

$ 5,449



$ 3,426



$ 24,481



$ 19,291

Depreciation and amortization



1,434





855





4,129





3,360

Transaction-related costs



575





-





3,045





-

Stock-based compensation



(177)





-





177





99

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,281



$ 4,281



$ 31,832



$ 22,750



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the years ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 92,355



$ 25,441

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(33,520)





(29,963)

Free Cash Flow

$ 58,835



$ (4,522)







For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Available Guest Nights



69,040





72,762





323,691





316,091

Guest Nights Sold



53,959





51,217





253,941





243,269

Occupancy



78 %





70 %





78 %





77 %

Maximum Guests



8,463





8,226





38,964





37,339

Number of Guests



6,794





6,071





31,489





29,719

Voyages



95





95





475





454



































Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Guest ticket revenues

$ 77,328



$ 72,218



$ 373,055



$ 345,871

Other tour revenue



13,355





13,532





50,251





51,539

Tour Revenues



90,683





85,750





423,306





397,410

Less: Commissions



(3,367)





(5,790)





(17,157)





(25,787)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,889)





(5,656)





(27,306)





(24,952)

Net Yield

$ 79,427



$ 74,304



$ 378,843



$ 346,671

Available Guest Nights



69,040





72,762





323,691





316,091

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,313



$ 1,178



$ 1,308



$ 1,257

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,150





1,021





1,170





1,097







































For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating loss

$ (13,019)



$ (17,268)



$ (2,928)



$ (8,692)

Cost of tours



49,903





55,021





217,408





222,413

General and administrative



25,234





22,630





92,662





83,004

Selling and marketing



15,124





13,171





67,731





57,334

Depreciation and amortization



13,441





12,196





48,433





43,351

Less: Commissions



(3,367)





(5,790)





(17,157)





(25,787)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,889)





(5,656)





(27,306)





(24,952)

Net Yield

$ 79,427



$ 74,304



$ 378,843



$ 346,671



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics) (unaudited)

Calculation of Gross Cruise Cost and Net Cruise Cost Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of tours

$ 49,903



$ 55,021



$ 217,408



$ 222,413

Plus: Selling and marketing



15,124





13,171





67,731





57,334

Plus: General and administrative



25,234





22,630





92,662





83,004

Gross Cruise Cost



90,261





90,822





377,801





362,751

Less: Commissions



(3,367)





(5,790)





(17,157)





(25,787)

Less: Other tour expenses



(7,889)





(5,656)





(27,306)





(24,952)

Net Cruise Cost



79,005





79,376





333,338





312,012

Less: Fuel Expense



(6,753)





(7,974)





(26,648)





(27,913)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



72,252





71,402





306,690





284,099

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(2,470)





(4,641)





(9,656)





(13,787)

Legal settlement



(3,000)





-





(3,000)





-

Transaction-related costs



(79)





-





(868)





-

Reorganization costs



-





-





(371)





-

Other



-





-





-





(10)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 66,703



$ 66,761



$ 292,795



$ 270,302

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 73,456



$ 74,735



$ 319,443



$ 298,215

Available Guest Nights



69,040





72,762





323,691





316,091

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,307



$ 1,248



$ 1,167



$ 1,148

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,144





1,091





1,030





987

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



1,047





981





947





899

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



966





918





905





855

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,064





1,027





987





943



Reconciliation of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:

In millions)

Full Year 2025

Income before income taxes

$ (21)





to



$ (2)

Depreciation and amortization



59





to





56

Interest expense, net



44





to





44

Stock-based compensation



15





to





14

Other



3





to





0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 100





to



$ 112





A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

