Later Announces Partnership with Snap Inc. Delivering the Industry's Most Comprehensive Integration for Social and Influencer Marketing

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, a leader in influencer marketing and social media management software and services, today announces a partnership with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), that redefines creator partnerships and content publishing on Snapchat. The collaboration introduces two key capabilities through Snapchat's APIs: discovery of creator profiles within Later's influencer marketing platform, and automated content scheduling and posting through Later's social media management platform. Later is the first to integrate both Snapchat's Public Profile API (organic posting) and Creator Discovery API within the same platform.

Through Later's platform, marketers can now access and search for Snapchat creators by keyword, topic, and audience size. Brands can review creators' content across platforms, add creators to lists and manage campaign collaborations, and streamline the entire process of Snapchat creator partnerships. The integration also enables efficient content scheduling and publishing, allowing marketers to plan and execute their Snapchat strategy alongside other social platforms.

Snapchat creators also gain access to Later's suite of growth and monetization tools, including the ability to join Later's creator network, connect with leading brands on campaigns, and manage their brand collaborations. Creators can also leverage Later's analytics, planning tools, and customizable Link in Bio to optimize their presence and drive revenue.

"Our partnership with Snapchat represents the future of creator marketing," said Scott Sutton, CEO at Later. "With Snapchat's high reach among Gen Z and Millennial audiences, we're bridging a critical gap between brands and creators. By integrating with Snapchat's APIs, we're making it seamless for brands to tap into the unique influence and trust Snapchat creators have built with their audiences, while giving creators the tools to both monetize and maintain authentic brand partnerships."

Fintan Gillespie, Director, US Revenue Partnerships at Snap Inc. added, "Later's dedication to innovation and data-driven influencer marketing aligns perfectly with our commitment to help creators build their business and brands drive real results. We're thrilled to announce these integrations, which will unlock new opportunities for creators and brands to collaborate seamlessly and effectively within Later Influence and enable them to publish content to Snapchat via Later Social."

With over 850 million monthly active users globally, Snapchat offers brands unique engagement opportunities through a variety of immersive and innovative ad formats. Later and Snapchat plan to expand the partnership by integrating additional audience insights and reporting capabilities.

Later is the enterprise leader in social media and influencer marketing software, services, and data. Our integrated platform empowers brands, agencies, and creators to maximize the value of social through streamlined workflows-from creator discovery and affiliate marketing to content scheduling and ROI measurement. Leveraging proprietary insights from billions of social interactions and deep integrations with platforms like Meta and TikTok, Later provides data-driven guidance to drive audience growth, engagement, and revenue. Trusted by brands like Crumbl, Kylie Cosmetics, ESPN, and YouTube, and known for pioneering Link in Bio, we bridge creativity and performance to deliver measurable outcomes and lead in the creator economy. Learn more at later.com.

