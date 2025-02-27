Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Case Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of São Paulo, Brazil -based Case Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Case Group is an employee and health benefits brokerage and consulting firm serving clients throughout Brazil. The Case Group team, led by Rafael Motta, will remain in their current location under the direction of Luiz Araripe, Country Manager of Gallagher's operations in Brazil.

"Case Group's market expertise in employee and health benefits solutions will expand our capabilities in Brazil," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Rafael and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.